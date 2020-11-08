Texans vs Jaguars Live Stream ReddiT, LivE, StreaM, WatCH, NFL,RaDDiT, GamE

Meanwhile, the Texans are led by Deshaun Watson, Week 9 features an AFC South divisional matchup between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Currently, the Texans are the road favorites. Get a risk-free bet up to $500 at FanDuel Sportsbook >> Texans vs. Jaguars Odds and Info All odds taken from FanDuel Sportsbook. Opening Lines: HOU -4.0, O/U 51.0 Moneyline: HOU: (-320) | […].

On pace for another losing season, many among the Jaguars faithful already have turned their attention toward potential leadership changes, the NFL draft and the prospect of finding a franchise quarterback. Landing Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance might depend on losing games the rest of the season.

Jacksonville has dropped six in a row, giving up at least 30 points in each one, and is now making a quarterback change.

Rookie Jake Luton, a sixth-round draft pick from Oregon State, will start in place of Gardner Minshew (thumb) and make his NFL debut against the Texans. The 6-foot-6 Luton has NFL size and a big arm. But he lacks mobility and experience, and has a lengthy injury history.

Luton may have caught a break Thursday when the Texans placed three linebackers, including standout Whitney Mercilus, on the COVID-19 list. Jacob Martin tested positive for the coronavirus, and Mercilus and Dylan Cole were forced to isolate for five days because of contact tracing. They have to test negative for five consecutive days before rejoining the team.

”Man, they just need to forfeit the game,” Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen quipped. ”Just get all them guys healthy and move onto Week 10. I’m just kidding. I hope everybody is healthy over there. I don’t wish nobody to get sick or miss any games. I’m just ready to play.

”We’ve got to play with the cards that we’re dealt with and they’ve got to play with the cards that they’re dealt with, and we’ll just see how it goes Sunday.”

The series has been all Houston of late.

The Texans have won five straight, 11 of 13 and 16 of the last 20 against Jacksonville, a streak of one-sidedness in an era of NFL parity.

Houston’s lone win this season came against Jacksonville, a 30-14 victory a month ago in Romeo Crennel’s debut as interim coach. The Texans have since given up a combined 77 points in consecutive losses to Tennessee and Green Bay.aaa