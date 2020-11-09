Bone Staple Systems Market Value Projected to Expand by 2024

Global Bone Staple Systems Market: Snapshot

Bone staples are mostly used as fixation devices in orthopedics, which are commonly used close to the knee’s joint line. Bone staples involve specific applications in sports medicine such as ligament reconstruction fixation. Bone staples like all orthopedic hardware may snap or loosen years after a successful ligament reconstruction fixation procedure leading to local, remote, or intra-articular symptoms.

Bone staples are common for knee epiphysiodesis. The removal of staples, however, after years can be challenging particularly in areas where bony over-growth has occurred. Stripping and dissection of bones to remove staples pose risk of damaging the surrounding structure. This requires safe and effective technique with the help of common orthopedic instruments to retrieve staples.

The retrieval of bone staple post epiphysiodesis can be done employing several techniques. One such technique involves applying a bone hook under the bone staple and, following this an osteotome is introduced horizontally via the handle of the bone hook. The osteotome handle receives gentle blows with a mallet, which results in lifting the staples off the bone in a controlled manner.

The increasing incidence of knee injury, rising incidence of osteoporosis, and growing geriatric population globally are driving the bone staple system market. Bone staple system of myriad types are commercially available. The key application of bone staple system is for fixing broken bone. A typical bone staple system comprises pins such as stapler pins, which are drilled or fixed in the body via surgery temporarily or permanently depending on the medical need of the patient.

Bone staples are predominantly used for neutralization. They are also used to support loose fragments to prevent them from displacement or movement.

A bone staple is conceptually a single fixation device made up of 2 or more points of entry into bone that are joined to each other. By design, it is fabricated as a fixed metal device of single construction and variable thickness made up of 2 or more legs of varying length with sharp tips joined by a bridge of varying width that is driven directly into bone typically with a hammering motion. The bone staple essentially represents simplicity in design and use. In the standard application, the bone staple is simply pounded into the bone to help stabilize a fracture or osteotomy to promote bone healing. Bone staples can be used as adjuncts to other forms of fixation or as single or multiple bone staples at one site.

The bone staple system market is segmented as product type, End User, and Geography. The product type market is further segmented into four types such as, table fixation staples, osteotomy fixation staples, regular fixation staples and Krackow HTO staples. The fixation staples are used for a variety of applications such as knee ligament repair, ankle fracture, triple arthrodesis, epiphysial growth arrest, arthrodesis of the ankle and wrist and others. The osteotomy fixation staples are highly used in high tibial osteotomies to recover valgus deformities. For fixing soft tissue to bone including anterior cruciate reconstruction regular fixation staples are widely used. They are also convenient for fragment fixation, ligament, and tendon fixation and in controlling bone growth. The Krackow HTO staples are most useful in high osteotomies.

The increasing evidence of osteoporosis after post menopause in women’s is the major driving factor of bone staple system market. The increasing competition in the market players for bone staple market as the acceptability of products are more due to increasing knowledge of product among patients. Some of the major companies in bone staple system market are Stryker, Arthrex, Smith and nephew, Instratek, Nextremity Solutions, Inc., Neosteo, Synthes, Wright Medical Technology and Zimmer Holdings.

