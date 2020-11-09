Baby Scale Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2024

Baby Scales are commonly used to determine the weight of infants and toddlers. Weight of a baby is an indication of the growth, it should be within the standards and hence, it is important to check the weight gain during the growth process and also ensure that it follows a regular trend. A sudden increase or decrease in the weight points out an anomaly. These baby scales replace the traditional methods of weighing. They are designed in a manner that they are equipped with secure baby trays or seats that allows for comfort to the baby and convenient readings to the physicians or nurses working with the infants or newborns. The baby scales are useful as they offer reliable height and weight measurement for assessment of growth and nutrition. With the advancement in technology, various shapes and sizes of scales are available that could weigh with better accuracy and precision. Baby scales vary in their make, capacities, design etc, however, an ideal baby scale need to precise, easy to use, highly portable, durable and of low cost. It should be made up of material that provides stability and support during the weighing process. Baby scales have been customized in a way that they could be programmed to measure and record the data.

Global baby scale market has been segmented by product type, type of material, end user, and geography. In term of product type, the market has been categorized into Digital balances and Electronic Balances. The digital balances can further categorized as Beam balances and spring balances. The beam balances are more preferred than the spring balances owing to its better holding capacity and design. The Electronic baby scales provide an accurate measurement and is also often accompanied with self-calibration capability. Based on the type of material used for baby scale, the market is segmented into Plastic, steel and others like glass. The Plastic type such as polystyrene baby scales are more prevalent and considered by majority of people owing to its enhanced safety and other features associated. End users for the Baby scale market consist of hospitals, neo-natal care centers, clinics and home-care settings.

Geographically, the Baby Scale market has been segmented into five regional markets, namely, North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, etc.), Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India, etc.), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil etc.) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa etc.). Asia pacific region with high birth incidences is expected to register a higher growth. North America and Europe regions is anticipated to lead the market due to the advancement in technology. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to record robust growth during the forecast period 2016-2024 due to growing health care industry.

The baby scales market is an uprising market with addition of new technologies and features in the product that better serves the intended purpose. For example, the Withings Smart Baby scale by Withings SA, was awarded with CES Innovations Award in the year 2012 for its ability to connect with Wi-fi the weight measurements of the infants and toddlers. In addition to this, there are other factors that affect the growth of the Baby scales market such as rising awareness amongst parents and technological advancements such as development of Baby scales that could communicate through a wireless network. The convenience of having a baby scale at home-care settings avoids the frequent visit to the doctor. The market is also experiencing certain restraints, such as, the lack of guidelines and information about which type of baby scales to be used.

Key players:

The major players operating in the neuroendovascular coil market include DETECTO Scale Company, seca, Zhejiang Conqueror Weighing Apparatus Co.,Ltd, DUCK image, Salter Housewares, Sunbeam Products, Inc, Binatone Global, Withings SA., Tanita

