The Global Optical Biometry Devices Market to “Bounce-back” post Covid-19

Optical Biometry also called as partial coherence interferometry (PCI) is an essential method used by ophthalmologist in clinical practice for accurate measurement of the anatomical characteristics of the eye. Accurate measurement are essential in determining the correct power of an IOL before it is implanted into the patient eligible for cataract surgery. With the help of Optical Biometry Devices, the accurate power of lens is determined. Optical Biometry Devices is widely used due to non-invasive, easy to perform and comfortable for the patients. Optical Biometry Devices are capable enough of taking numerous measurements including axial length, anterior chamber depth, corneal thickness and lens thickness. All the measurements are taken at a single ophthalmology workstation. As compared with ultrasound biometry, which is an invasive procedure and which required direct contact of cornea and the use of anesthetics which can be uncomfortable for the patients. Moreover it also requires adjustment of the ultrasound speed optical condition are present e.g. silicone oil. However, significant training are required for the examiner to avoid errors. Usually, IOL power calculation is not accurate for all patients. All these problems are addressed by optical biometry. Optical Biometry Devices gives the true optical length of the eye as it uses light instead of sound for the measurement because of shorter wavelength.

Global optical biometry devices market is driven by the rise in prevalence of cataract among the aging population, due to the diabetes, unhealthy lifestyle. With the increase in disposable income among population, people preference for refractive surgeries and IOL implantation will drive the global optical biometry devices market. However, limited skilled personals and availability of adequate testing equipment are few factor which may hinder the growth of the overall global optical biometry devices market.

The global Optical Biometry Devices market has been segmented on the basis on product type, application, end user and geography.

Based on Product type, Optical Biometry Devices Market is segmented as below:

Contact type

Non-contact type

Based on application, Optical Biometry Devices Market is segmented as below:

IOL Placement

IOL Power Calculation

Based on End user, Optical Biometry Devices Market is segmented as below:

Hospital

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The global optical biometry devices market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into contact type and non-contact type. A non-contact biometry devices does not require any contact with eye and hence avoid risk of corneal abrasion and is preferred by the ophthalmologist. Hospitals segment cover the major share in the global optical biometry devices market due to their easy availability of optical biometry devices followed by Ophthalmology Clinics.

By Region, Optical Biometry Devices market is classified into five regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is primarily driven by increasing incidence of cataract surgery among aging population and favorable reimbursement policies. Technological advancement in the current product portfolio and high adoption of these devices in healthcare facilities is driving the North America Optical Biometry Devices market during the forecast period. Europe and Asia Pacific remains the most lucrative market for optical biometry devices in future.

Optical Biometry Devices Market: Key Players

The key players in the market are Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Nidek Co Ltd, Haag-Streit AG, Welch Allyn Inc, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG, Tomey Corporation, Optovue, Incorporated, AMETEK, Inc. and Reichert, Inc, Canon U.S.A., Inc, Keeler Ltd, Sonomed Escalon, Quantel, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Accutome Inc, DGH Technology, Inc., Synemed Inc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Leica Microsystems, Centervue SpA, Coburn Technologies, Inc and others. The primary focus of these companies are new product development.

