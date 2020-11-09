Cannabis Food and Beverage Market 2020, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends and Forecast To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Cannabis is considered as a genus of flowering plant which belongs to hemp family. Cannabis is popular plant which is known to possess several accepted therapeutic and medicinal benefits. Cannabis is widely used for ages to produce hemp seeds, oil, fiber and other derivatives which find its applications as vegetables and juices, or even for medical purposes. Almost, more than 100 different types of cannabinoids are available amongst which tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are gaining popularity. Cannabis has been increasingly used as an innovative beverages among consumers.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cannabis food and beverage market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising consciousness towards health along with the increase in disposable income. Further, authorizing recreational or medical cannabis in several countries is further driving the consumption of cannabis food and beverage in the recent past. However, fluctuations in the prices are projected to hamper the cannabis food and beverage market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, rising use of cannabis in treatment of several health disorders is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cannabis food and beverage market with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel and geography. The global cannabis food and beverage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cannabis food and beverage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cannabis food and beverage market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the cannabis food and beverage market is segmented into bakery products, chocolate, cereal bars, candy, beverages, ice cream and others. The cannabis food and beverage market on the basis of the distribution channel is classified into mass merchandisers, specialty store, online stores and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cannabis food and beverage market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cannabis food and beverage market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cannabis food and beverage market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cannabis food and beverage market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the cannabis food and beverage market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from cannabis food and beverage market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cannabis food and beverage in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cannabis food and beverage market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the cannabis food and beverage market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

