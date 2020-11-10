COVID-19 Impact: 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market | Strategic Industry Evolutionary Analysis Focus on Leading Key Players and Revenue Growth Analysis by Forecast To 2028

Innovative Report on 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative ’4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market’ Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunities available and would trend in 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated until 2028.

Phenolsulfonic acid (referred to as PSA) also called p-hydroxybenzenesulfonic acid, p-phenolsulfonic acid, phenol-4-sulfonic acid, is the sulfonated product of phenol is the most important additive in the acid tin plating process and also has the effect of foaming the acidic resin. In the tinplate production line of the acidic process (such as the Fluorstein process), phenolsulfonic acid is mainly used as an additive in the tin plating solution to maintain the acidity of the tin plating solution, which is Sn2+ The production provides H+ and prevents the solution’s Sn2+ dissolved oxidation into Sn4+ to keep the plating liquid It is stable and well conductive, and finally makes the tin plating layer of the tin plate produced fine, precise and uniform, with good surface finish and strong tin layer bonding force.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , LANXESS, Mancuso Chemicals, Welsum Technology Corporation, AriChem, LLC, Nandadeep Chemicals, Nihon Kagaku Sangyo, Nanjing Datang Chemical, DynaChem Incorporated, Jiangsu Shengxinheng Chemical, Zaozhuang Runxin Chemical, Xingda Chemical, Changzhou Junchi Chemical, Shanghai Feige Chemical

This Report Provides an overview of the 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. Also describe 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks. The forecast and analysis of the 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid market by type, application, and region are also presented. The next part of the report provides a full-scale analysis of 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of major players in the 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications, and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview, are offered.

The key product type of 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid market are: , ≥65%, ≥75%, ≥95%

4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market Outlook by Applications: , Metal Industry, Electroplating, Pharmaceutical, Printing and Dyeing, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

Scope of the 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Report:

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of the 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market for the period 2020-2028. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around tables and figures which provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the domain.

Finally, all aspects of the Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and future prospects.

