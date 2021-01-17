The fifth Gaofen-9 Earth Observation satellite launched by China

HELSINKI: On July 22, China lifted off its recent Gaofen-9 Earth Observation satellite and the other two smaller shipments from the Jiuquan launch facility. Long March 2D rocket that transports the satellites from the Jiuquan launch facility situate din the Gobi Desert at around 10:27 p.m. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASCC) authenticated the launch, the operation’s success, and the shipments within an hour.

Gaofen-9 (05) optical isolated sensing satellite comes after the liftoff, third Gaofen-9 satellite from last month, and the other one at the start of this month. The recent satellites could provide a sub-meter resolution of images. The Tiantuo-5, a little satellite manufactured by National University of Defense Technology, launched into the trajectory. Tiantuo satellites are used for carrying out remote sensing tests and other shipments such as AIS receivers.

The multi-functional test satellite, which was manufactured by the People’s Liberation, will carry out experiments and verify the new technologies related to the communications, map-reading, and remote sensing. Nominally, the Gaofen satellites are a component of civilian China High-resolution Earth Observation Systems (CHEOS). The main functions carried out by the Gaofen satellites include; road network design, disaster assistance, urban planning, agriculture, and land surveying.

The operation commenced its work ten years ago, and they were intending to provide all-weather, all-day reporting using visible and synthetic opening radar satellites. China High-resolution Earth Observation Systems (CHEOS) may also entail airborne and near-space structures, for instance, a stratospheric hot-air balloon. The Yaogan satellites group is the military exploration corresponding satellite that uses the same technology and stands.

The launch that took place on July 22 counts 23rd for China in the year 2020. Some other additional launches include; those for Long March 5B, which opened the door for the liftoff of the Chinese space station modules in the year 2021. Other launches were for the Long March 5, making it the first independent interplanetary operation in the whole country.

The 23 constituted of three anomalies. The inaugural liftoffs of Long March 7A as well as Kuaizhou-11 liftoff motors experienced anomalies. The workhorse Long March 3B had an anomaly as well, which ended up in losing an Indonesian Palapa-1 communications satellite. The primary forthcoming Chinese operations to be carried out this year include the Chang’s-5 moon test return, whereby it will lift off on a Long arch five satellites around the end of November.