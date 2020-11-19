Reddit NFL Streams: Cardinals vs Seahawks Live Online Week 11, Thursday Night Football Update Game Free TV info Today

Cardinals and Seahawks are going to meet for the second time in NFL 2020. However, Seattle Seahawks had a close call in the last matchup on October 25, on which they lost by 3 points, while Arizona Cardinals scored 37 and they scored 34.

So, will this Thursday night game be revenge for three times NFC and one-time Superbowl Winners?

Well, this could be! But are the Seahawks capable of beating the Cardinals?

We will look into it and discuss the Cardinals vs. Seahawks Reddit NFL stream options.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Summary

Date: Thursday, November 19

Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Network: FOX and NFL Network

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks game previews

Each team has a chance to win, but which team would I put forward? As per their performance in NFL 2020 season, technically, both teams are contenders for the NFC West title. Cardinals should be more confident as they already have one win over the Seahawks, but I would keep Seattle Seahawks in the front as I will consider as a revenge game.

Seahawks has one of the best offenses this year among all the NFL teams. On average, they run 426.3 yards on offense per game. With this aggressive offense line up, they never scored less than 27 points in this season, and they have scored more than 30 in 7 games.

However, they had the worst performance in the last game against the Rams as the Rams have the toughest defense. But, in the next game Seahawks will definitely get a boost in their offense as Carlos Hyde Chris Carson is returning from injury. In the last game against Arizona had 60 rushing yards, which is a season-high, and on the next match, I am hoping for the same or more than that. These are the reason I am going for Seattle Seahawks.

On the other hand, the Cardinals are having a great season so far by winning six games out of nine and lost only three. If I look at their last meeting, the Cardinals made the difference with takeaways, while Kyle Murray stopped the big passes of Russell Wilson.

Arizona Cardinals is rushing almost 169 yards per game, which is high in this NFL season. Murray and Kenyan Drake together ran 1000 yards while another running Back, Chase Edmonds, has 500+ rushing yards.

Cardinals are visiting Seattle Seahawks, and the Seahawks are unbeaten at home and lost all three away games, so they will have the advantage tonight.

Can you watch the Cardinals vs. Seahawks via Reddit NFL streams?

This game will be massive as both teams are in the same situation, and whoever wins will lead the NFC West. So, how can you watch the Cardinals vs. Seahawks live? Well, it is not that, though; there are some free sites that stream NFL online. However, some people seek Reddit NFL streams, which is not possible as Reddit doesn’t offer online streaming for NFL games.

But you can watch on TV via NFL Network, FOX & Amazon Prime Video.

If you are in Seattle, tune in FOX on channel 13, on which you will get Joe Buck for pay-by-play and Troy Aikman as the color analyst. Besides, Kristina Pink Erin Andrews will be the sideline reporter on FOX Cardinals vs. Seahawks game.

However, you can watch the Thursday Night Football game on NFL Network and on Amazon Prime too. So, if you have Amazon Prime, it will be free. The post-game show will be available on Q13 FOX, where Aaron Levine and Dave Wyman will join with the Seahawks players on the official post-game show.

Seahawks vs Cardinals online streaming and updates

The battle can be watched on handheld devices via the Seahawks mobile app as well as on Seahawks.com from PC and mobile. Besides, you can add the NFL app to your list to watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks game live. Besides, you can get all the live updates of the game on their social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Cardinals vs Seahawks: listen to the Radio

3 stations to listen to, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, 710 ESPN Seattle, and Westwood One. These are my top priority to listen to Radio; however, there are other radio channels too; you can find them on the Seahawks’ radio broadcasting list.

Seattle Seahawks mobile app can be another good source to listen to the Cardinals vs. Seahawks live broadcast.

Westwood One will broadcast the play-by-play nationally.

Injury updates

We have got the latest news on the Cardinals and Seahawks teams. Find the update on the following tables.