UFC 255 Live Stream: How to Watch Figueiredo vs Perez for Free Reddit Streams Online Full Fight Coverage & Update 2020

UFC 255 UK start time: Full fight card and free live stream for Figueiredo v Perez and Shevchenko v Maia this weekendUFC.255 live stream: how to watch Figueiredo vs Perez for free. Follow our guide to watch UFC 255 live and free. Las Vegas will play host to a thrilling night of MMA at UFC 255 on Saturday, when Brazilian powerhouse Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title against Alex Perez.

The co-featured bout sees Valentina Shevchenko defend her crown against Brazil’s Jennifer Maia. Scotland’s Paul Craig will be in action against ‘Shogun’ Rua, too. Follow our guide below on how to watch a Figueiredo vs Perez UFC 255 live stream.

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his title for the first time against Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255 on November 21. Figueiredo captured the championship with a first round submission of Joseph Benavidez in July and now has a 19-1 record with 16 successful finishes.

Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against Jennifer Maia during the main card as well. Shevchenko’s sister Antonina will fight Ariane Lipski in the UFC 255 prelims, making them the first sisters to fight in the same UFC event.

UFC 255 is a pay-per-view event so the main card will cost $64.99 and require an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The UFC 255 prelims will be broadcast on ESPN2 cable network and streamed live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. UFC 255 early prelims will be exclusive to UFC Fight Pass subscribers at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s the match schedule for UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

Early Prelims — 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT only on UFC Fight Pass

Louis Cosce versus Sasha Palatnikov [Welterweight]

Kyle Daukaus versus Dustin Stoltzfus [Middleweight]

Alan Jouban versus Jared Gooden [Welterweight]

Prelims — 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN2

Daniel Rodriguez versus Nicolas Dalby [Welterweight]

Antonina Shevchenko versus Ariane Lipski [Women’s Flyweight]

Joaquin Buckley versus Jordan Wright [Middleweight]

Brandon Moreno versus Brandon Royval [Flyweight]

Main Card — 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT only on ESPN+ for $64.99

Mauricio Rua versus Paul Craig [Light Heavyweight]

Katlyn Chookagian versus Cynthia Calvillo [Women’s Flyweight]

Mike Perry versus Tim Means [Welterweight]

Valentina Shevchenko versus Jennifer Maia [Women’s Flyweight Title Bout]

Deiveson Figueiredo versus Alex Perez [Flyweight Title Bout]

If you’re lucky enough to live in Italy, Spain or Germany, you can watch UFC 255 live and free.

How? DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC255 live in Italy, Germany and Spain. Subscription to the sports streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE 14-day trial. Good to know, right?