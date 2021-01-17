NASA and the Department of Energy are partnering to expand the technology to ensure nuclear power projects succeed. The two giant agencies held talks this Tuesday concerning how they can realize nuclear power systems’ development by involving university researchers and firms. This talk covered a broad scope of technical concepts, starting with aeronautics to solar power.

NASA’s administrator Jim Bridenstine stated that there would be more meetings and discussions to find a way forward by integrating the various stakeholders into the mix. The Department of Energy has been looking forward to a system that will bring it into terms with NASA and other space industry stakeholders. One of the moves to achieve this strategy was in the Energy Department entering the National Space Council and linking with NASA to find common grounds to work together.

Paul Dabbar of the Energy Department states that the joint council that arose in the collaboration of NASA with the Department of Energy seeks to understand the vision of NASA and their projects to discover the potential engineers and technicians who might be of service in the nuclear power systems project.

Dabbar revealed that the council met at the Kennedy Space Center during NASA’s Martian mission launch and discussed various technological advancement aspects that the two agencies are exploring.

NASA and the Department of Energy have partnered in the past on space nuclear power project, which resulted in the development of generators that run on nuclear power for the Artemis program. They are currently working together on terrestrial nuclear power systems and nuclear-related programs to advance the technology in this area.

The two agencies hope that their collaboration can go beyond exploring nuclear power systems into other technological aspects. One of these aspects is the solar photovoltaic technology. The two agencies’ engagement will help develop more portable solar resources that can be integrated into systems gravitating towards space.

Additionally, the two agencies can explore the scientific research which the Vera C. Rubin Observatory will be conducting. Although the Department of Energy is financially supporting the development of some of this project’s resources, NASA hopes that they can also engage in the research activities. This research will help the scientists on the moon to understand some crucial phenomena that can facilitate the venture into deep space.

Finally, the chief of marketing at the Department of Energy, Conner Prochaska, stated that there had been a growing demand by the space organizations to learn how to grow their satellite technology by utilizing the national laboratories owned by this agency. This collaboration between NASA and the Department of Energy will yield more technological fruits that can solve the two agencies’ problems.