The global Automotive OEM Telematics market size is projected to reach US$ 50580 million by 2026, from US$ 15380 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.0% during 2021-2026.

The global Automotive OEM Telematics report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Automotive OEM Telematics report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Automotive OEM Telematics market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Solutions

Services

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

HCV

LCV

MCV

Two-wheelers

The major vendors covered:

Verizon

Harman

TomTom

AT&T

Vodafone Group PLC

Ford Motors Co.

BMW

Telefonica

MiX Telematics

Trimble Navigation Limited

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Solutions

1.2.3 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 HCV

1.3.4 LCV

1.3.5 MCV

1.3.6 Two-wheelers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Automotive OEM Telematics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive OEM Telematics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive OEM Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive OEM Telematics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive OEM Telematics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive OEM Telematics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive OEM Telematics Revenue

3.4 Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive OEM Telematics Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Automotive OEM Telematics Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automotive OEM Telematics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive OEM Telematics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive OEM Telematics Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive OEM Telematics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive OEM Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Automotive OEM Telematics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive OEM Telematics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive OEM Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

8 China

8.1 China Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 South Korea

10.1 South Korea Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 South Korea Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 South Korea Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 South Korea Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Verizon

11.1.1 Verizon Company Details

11.1.2 Verizon Business Overview

11.1.3 Verizon Automotive OEM Telematics Introduction

11.1.4 Verizon Revenue in Automotive OEM Telematics Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Verizon Recent Development

11.2 Harman

11.2.1 Harman Company Details

11.2.2 Harman Business Overview

11.2.3 Harman Automotive OEM Telematics Introduction

11.2.4 Harman Revenue in Automotive OEM Telematics Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Harman Recent Development

11.3 TomTom

11.3.1 TomTom Company Details

11.3.2 TomTom Business Overview

11.3.3 TomTom Automotive OEM Telematics Introduction

11.3.4 TomTom Revenue in Automotive OEM Telematics Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 TomTom Recent Development

11.4 AT&T

11.4.1 AT&T Company Details

11.4.2 AT&T Business Overview

11.4.3 AT&T Automotive OEM Telematics Introduction

11.4.4 AT&T Revenue in Automotive OEM Telematics Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 AT&T Recent Development

11.5 Vodafone Group PLC

11.5.1 Vodafone Group PLC Company Details

11.5.2 Vodafone Group PLC Business Overview

11.5.3 Vodafone Group PLC Automotive OEM Telematics Introduction

11.5.4 Vodafone Group PLC Revenue in Automotive OEM Telematics Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Vodafone Group PLC Recent Development

11.6 Ford Motors Co.

11.6.1 Ford Motors Co. Company Details

11.6.2 Ford Motors Co. Business Overview

11.6.3 Ford Motors Co. Automotive OEM Telematics Introduction

11.6.4 Ford Motors Co. Revenue in Automotive OEM Telematics Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Ford Motors Co. Recent Development

11.7 BMW

11.7.1 BMW Company Details

11.7.2 BMW Business Overview

11.7.3 BMW Automotive OEM Telematics Introduction

11.7.4 BMW Revenue in Automotive OEM Telematics Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 BMW Recent Development

11.8 Telefonica

11.8.1 Telefonica Company Details

11.8.2 Telefonica Business Overview

11.8.3 Telefonica Automotive OEM Telematics Introduction

11.8.4 Telefonica Revenue in Automotive OEM Telematics Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Telefonica Recent Development

11.9 MiX Telematics

11.9.1 MiX Telematics Company Details

11.9.2 MiX Telematics Business Overview

11.9.3 MiX Telematics Automotive OEM Telematics Introduction

11.9.4 MiX Telematics Revenue in Automotive OEM Telematics Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 MiX Telematics Recent Development

11.10 Trimble Navigation Limited

11.10.1 Trimble Navigation Limited Company Details

11.10.2 Trimble Navigation Limited Business Overview

11.10.3 Trimble Navigation Limited Automotive OEM Telematics Introduction

11.10.4 Trimble Navigation Limited Revenue in Automotive OEM Telematics Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Trimble Navigation Limited Recent Development

…

