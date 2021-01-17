Blue Canyon Technologies, a small satellite developer, outlined its choice of Orbion Space Technology to be its distributor of electric thrust systems in the US’s unique Blackjack constellation.

Blue Canyon has an agreement with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which allows it to design satellites for the Blackjack project. DARPA plans to create a blanket of satellites in the low-Earth orbit for militarized activities at an affordable price. This move will save the Pentagon the vast sums of money that it uses for satellite proj3cts hat serve military objectives and espionage operations.

DARPA chose Blue Canyon Technologies to be among its producers of satellites with military details. DARPA agreed to Blue Canyon Technologies’ financial clauses to make it one of the satellites’ suppliers in the Blackjack program. This program intends yo have a minimum of 20 satellites in space with the lowest contractual prices. On the other hand, Blue Canyon offered Orbion a contract to supply electric propellers for their satellites, roaming the low-Earth orbit and observing any anomalies, according to the International Space Station terms, unwarranted and unethical practices in space.

Blue Canyon’s programming officer, William Schum, announced that they are opting for electric systems since the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy would be difficult without all the industries’ involvement. Schum explained that they sided with Orbion because it offers affordable services vital for the small satellites they are developing. Orbion succeeded in proving that their technology is advanced and reliable for integration into the Blue Canyon’s small satellites.

Orbion’s chief executive Brad King stated that their propulsion technology is undergoing advancement and verification, after which they can massively develop equipment and machines that are cheap and applicable in space operations. King explained that the Blackjack deal would help them prove to customers their efficiency in delivering quality electric systems. King hopes that they have satiated the government’s demands for electric thrusting systems infusible into the satellites for high performance.

Other customers who have had the privilege of enjoying Orbion’s sophisticated technology include AST & Science, who needed the Aurora plasma propellers to integrate into their satellites. This move helped the company increase its broadband internet services for both the 4G and 5G network connectivity. In conclusion, Schum reiterated that their devices are cheap and electrical with the most durable structures that can serve the satellites as long as their lifespan in space can allow.