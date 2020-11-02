Agricultural Drones Market to See Major Growth | DJI, PrecisionHawk, Trimble

Latest Research Study on Agricultural Drones Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Agricultural Drones Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Agricultural Drones. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Precision technology has driven the farming revolution in recent ages. Monitoring crops from the sky using agricultural drones looks set to drive the next, as agronomists, agricultural engineers, and farmers turn to UAVs (or UAS) to gain additional efficient crop insights and to more precisely plan and manage their operations. Drone technology is an impressive innovation that continues to have far-reaching effects across today’s society, transforming our lives and the technique we do business. The farming industry seems to have encompassed drone technology with open arms, using these advanced tools to transform modern farming. High-tech drones permit farmers and the drone pilots that operate them, to upsurge efficiency in certain features of the farming process.

Players Includes:

DJI (China), PrecisionHawk (United States), Trimble Inc. (United States), Parrot Drones (France), 3DR (United States), AeroVironment, Inc. (United States), Yamaha Motor Corp. (Japan), DroneDeploy (United States), AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (United States) and OPTiM Corp. (Japan).

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Food Supply Owing to Growing World Population

Accessibility of Software Solutions for Field Survey and Data Analytics

Market Trend

High Acceptance of Aerial Data Collection Tools in Agriculture

Restraints

Concerns Associated With Security and Safety

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Drones in Developing Countries

Challenges

A Dearth of Technical Knowledge among Farmers

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Hardware (Fixed-Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid), Software (Data Management, Imaging, Data Analytics, Others)), Application (Precision Agriculture, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Fish Farming, Precision Forestry, Smart Greenhouse, Others), Operating Mode (Remotely Operated Agricultural Drones, Semi-Autonomous Agricultural Drones, Fully-Autonomous Agricultural Drones), Range (Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)), Component (Frames, Controller Systems, Propulsion Systems, Camera Systems, Navigation Systems, Batteries, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation.

