((ReDdiT Tv)) 2020 Masters Tournament Live Stream On Reddit – how to watch US PGA Tour Golf Live Stream

The 2020 Masters Tournament 2020 This Thursday, golf fans …Even though the 2020 Masters is being held seven months later than usual, and there are a variety of different sports competing for viewers attention, there are still several ways for cord-cutters to view the tournament.Masters coverage this year is split between two networks — ESPN will cover Rounds 1 and 2, and CBS has the rights to Rounds 3 and 4. While there are several streaming services to sign up for, not every one offers both networks.

More details on all the ways to watch and stream the 2020 Masters are below:

Masters live streams 2020

Just because you’re a cord-cutter doesn’t mean you have to go without watching the 2020 Masters. While those with a cable subscription will have access to the even on CBS, ESPN and the channels’ corresponding websites, even those without cable have a plethora of options to choose from in order to watch.

Fans can simply head to Masters.com for live coverage of the event, or they will need to select a service that offers both ESPN and CBS as the former will provide coverage of Rounds 1 and 2, while the latter will cover Rounds 3 and 4.

Below are the variety of options to view the Masters and whether or not the service is free

When is the Masters 2020?

Typically the major tournament takes place in April, but due to the pandemic the tournament was delayed by several months.

This year the tournament will run from November 12 to November 15.

The first of this year’s competitors will tee off at 12.30pm UK time on Thursday.

Where can I watch the Masters in the UK?

Sky Sports have broadcasting rights for the tournament with Sky Sports Golf and Main Event hosting the bulk of the action.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the action unfold via the Sky Go app.

Those without a Sky Sports subscription can tune in via NOW TV. A one-off monthly pass for the streaming service costs £33.99. Alternatively fans might just want to tune into the final day of action in which case a day pass for £9.99 can be purchased.

Sky will be providing exclusive coverage of the event, meaning there will be none of the usual live coverage from the BBC. The national broadcaster will however be providing daily highlights packages.

Pairings to watch

Open champion Shane Lowry will partner defending champion Tiger Woods in the first two rounds of the 84th Masters.

Woods will tee off at 07.55 local time (12.55GMT) on Thursday alongside Lowry and US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree, with the trio starting from the 10th tee due to the lack of daylight.

After an 11-year wait, Woods won his 15th major championship and fifth Masters title at Augusta National in April last year, the 44-year-old finishing a shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

Pre-tournament favourite and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau gets his bid for back-to-back major titles under way at 0733 local time (1233GMT) alongside Spain’s Jon Rahm and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen. Masters 2020 Golf Tournament

Rory McIlroy, who needs to win the Masters to complete the career grand slam, will start from the first tee at noon local time (1700GMT) in the company of world number one Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay. Masters 2020 Golf

Scotland’s Sandy Lyle, who won the Masters in 1988, is in the first group out from the 10th tee at 0700 local time (1200GMT) along with former US PGA champion Jimmy Walker and Chinese amateur Yuxin Lin.

Tee times

Starting from Hole 1

1200 Lucas Glover, CT Pan (Tpe), Corey Conners (Can)

1211 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattanond (Tha)