Florida Atlantic vs FIU LiVe StrEaM ReddIt!! How To Watch NCAA College Football Live stream online WeeK 11

The Rivalry Continues in November 2020! Named after the legendary Miami Dolphins coach and paying tribute to South Florida’s storied football history, the Shula Bowl is the annual showdown between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Florida International Golden Panthers. The two programs will face off at Riccardo Silva Stadium this November, and because tickets are now available at all price …

he Florida International Panthers are set to visit FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida for a C-USA clash against the Florida Atlantic Owls. The Florida International Panthers come into this matchup with a 5-4 record, and they will be looking to continue their success after winning their recent home game against the Old Dominion Monarchs, 24-17. QB James Morgan had an efficient game through the air for Florida International as he threw for 252 yards. WR Shemar Thornton was the top target for Morgan and the Panthers as he hauled in 6 catches for 125 yards.

The Florida International Panthers were solid on the defensive side of the ball against the Old Dominion Monarchs as they held them to 17 points and a total of 233 yards of offense. Junior DB Rishard Dames led the way for the Florida International defense with 5 tackles and 2 TFL. Senior DL Teair Tart was able to get into the Monarchs backfield a handful of times as he pitched in 3 TFL while forcing a fumble. Senior DB Olin Cushion III hauled in the lone interception of the game for the Panthers.

The Florida Atlantic Owls come into this matchup with a 6-3 record, and they will be looking to continue their success after winning their recent road game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 35-24. QB Chris Robinson had a big game through the air for Florida Atlantic as he connected on 18 of his 29 pass attempts for 208 yards and 2 TDs. TE Harrison Bryant was the top target for Robinson and the Owls as he hauled in 6 catches for 74 yards.

The Florida Atlantic Owls struggled on the defensive side of the ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers as they allowed them to score 24 points and rack up a total of 444 yards of offense. Junior LB Akileis Leroy led the way for the Florida Atlantic defense with 12 tackles, 2 TFL, and 2 sacks while also forcing a fumble. Junior safety Zyon Gilbert had a productive game from the secondary as he pitched in 7 tackles and 2 pass deflections while also hauling in an interception.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have been rolling ever since their losses to UCF and Ohio State as they are 4-1 in conference play, and they get to bring that confidence into a home game against their in-state rival FIU. Florida Atlantic has been solid on the offensive side of the ball this season as they are scoring an average of 33.1 PPG, and Oklahoma transfer QB Chris Robinson has been a big reason behind that as he has thrown 17 TDs to 4 interceptions. FIU has been unable to generate as much success on the offensive side of the ball this season as they rank 73rd in college football in points scored, and FAU has 13 interceptions on the defensive side of the ball which shows their turnover abilities.

FAU vs. FIU Cost Comparison

Which college is more expensive, FAU or FIU?

Florida International University is 87.2% more expensive to attend than FAU for in-state tuition ($4,721.00 vs. $2,522.00)

Out of state tuition is 15% higher at FIU than Florida Atlantic University ($16,529.00 vs. $14,374.00)

The typical actual cost that students pay to attend (average net price) is less at Florida Atlantic University than FIU ($10,100 vs. $12,219)

Living costs (room and board or off-campus housing budget) at Florida International University are 9.3% lower than costs at Florida Atlantic University ($10,882 vs. $11,896)

More students receive financial grant aid at Florida International University than Florida Atlantic University (84% vs. 71%)

The average total grant financial aid received by Florida Atlantic University students is 33.4% larger than aid received Florida International University ($8,635 vs. $6,471)

FAU vs. FIU Admissions Difficulty Comparison

Which college is harder to get into, FAU or FIU? Average SAT and ACT scores plus acceptance rates offer good insight into the difficulty of admission between FIU or FAU .

The average SAT score at Florida International University (1090) is 43 points higher than at FAU (1047)

Incoming FIU students have a 1 point higher average ACT score (24) than students at FAU (23)

FAU has a higher acceptance rate (59.3%) than FIU (58.6%)

FAU vs. FIU Graduation Outcomes Comparison

Which is better, FAU or FIU? Graduation rate, salary and amount of student loan debt are indicators of a college which offers better outcomes for its graduates. Compare the following outcomes facts between FIU and FAU.

The graduation rate at FAU is the same as at Florida International University (43% vs. 43%)

Graduates from Florida International University earn on average $3,700 more per year than FAU graduates after ten years. ($49,900 vs. $46,200)

Florida Atlantic University students graduate with a $367 lower median federal student loan debt than FIU graduates. ($16,861 vs. $17,228)

FAU graduates are paying $4 less per month on federal student loans than FIU graduates. ($174 vs. $178)

More FAU graduates are actively paying back their federal student loan debt than former FIU students, three years after graduation. (54% vs. 53%)