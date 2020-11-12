Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Live, Stream, Full, GamE, ReddiT, FrEE,NFL Football Week 10 Reddit Stream

I The Titans played a scheduled national TV game in Week 1, when they won on Monday Night Football against the Broncos.ndianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch. Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Broadcast Date: Thursday, November 12 Game Time: 8:20 ET Venue: The Tennessee Titans (6-2) have released their final injury report with designations ahead of Thursday night’s Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (5-3) at Nissan Stadium. The Colts ruled out just one player—tight end Jack Doyle—on their final injury report while placing linebacker Matthew Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Titans vs. Colts 2020

Date: Fri 13th November 2020

Time: 1:30 PM ET

It might not be as strong as it was over the first part of the season, but no one’s able to do too much on the ground, there’s only been one 300-yard passing day – exactly 300 by Joe Burrow in a win over Cincinnati – and the team still leads the NFL in total D.

The running game still isn’t dominant, and Phil Rivers still can’t seem to have the same good games twice, but the offense has been pulling its weight, especially on the ground lately.

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

It’s not all about the turnovers, but they’re going to make a difference.

As good as Indianapolis is, there’s a relatively thin margin of error. It can score – it certainly did in the blowout win over Detroit a few weeks ago – but in general, it needs to be relatively clean to win.

The Colts didn’t turn the ball over against Detroit, but they’ve turned it over twice in three of their last four games – along with the loss in the opener against Jacksonville – and lost two of them and hung on to win in the other against Cincinnati.

Tennessee is a rock on giveaways – it has only given it up four times so far. Indy’s D lives on takeaways.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee

He’s still a superstar, and he’s still the main man, but he’s coming off a mediocre 68-yard day against Chicago, ripped up Cincinnati the week before that, and got stuffed too often against Pittsburgh the week before that. However, the Steelers and Bears have killer run defenses. Indianapolis does, too.

What’s Going To Happen

Considering how good the Indy D is, it’ll be more of a shootout than many might think. The Titans have failed to get to 300 yards in total offense in two of the last three games, but it’ll be just efficient enough to overcome a strong passing day from Rivers to get out on a late field goal.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Prediction, Line

Tennessee 27, Indianapolis 24

PICK, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3