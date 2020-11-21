[]StReAmS[][] UFC 255: Live Reddit Stream MMA | How To watch Free, Full Fight “Figueiredo vs Perez” Online From Anywhere .UFC 255 will be start on Saturday, 21 November, 2020 in the United . the UFC 255 fans are finding real broadcast TV Channel with online. But they are not find out the real stream link. If you want to watch the UFC 255 game live stream· UFC 255 takes place this Saturday, November 21 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card on ESPN+ begins at 10 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. Watch UFC 255 Live Stream Free on Reddit : MMA Full Fight Nov 21, at the UFC APEX.How to Watch UFC 255 Live Free UFC Stream Game Without Cable and TV Online Stream, You can watch UFC 255 stream online live on your iPhone, iPad,

Watch noW : Live Stream Reddit Ufc 255

The co-headliner of the card sees one of the most dominant female fighters alive, Valentina Shevchenko (19-3), make her return to action. Nicknamed “The Bullet,” Shevchenko tries to extend her women’s flyweight title reign with a fourth consecutive defense, against Brazilian challenger Jennifer Maia (18-6-1).

We know about the dates of the event, however, the location has not been disclosed till now. That is one thing that should not bother the UFC series fans, as owing to the CORONA Pandemic almost all sporting events are being conducted without the audience. There are some sports that are not even publishing the line-ups up until a few hours before the games start. That’s good both for the players and the audience alike. Corona is still a very real threat and should be taken seriously. Anyway coming back to the point. We are sure that all you fans out there would be pretty much curious about the upcoming match, you would be pretty eager to know when it’s going to happen and how you can watch it. In this article, you would surely get all the information that you need.

Fight Card UFC 255 : Figueiredo vs. Perez

We will be watching these two legendary fighters in action again. Israel Adesanya now touching the age of 37 still happens to be one of the fittest athletes in the MMA scene. He has many titles under his belt including being the only fighter in the MMA scene to have won 9 fight night bonus awards. He is also a real-life hero, being a paramedic we have seen him do good off the ring also. On the other hand, Daniel Cormier is also no less than a legend. His fighting origins are in wrestling but he has also made a good name for himself in the MMA. He has won a world champion belt in every promo that he has played. A fight between these two legends will surely be a feat to watch.

MAIN CARD

Flyweight Championship Fight (Main Event): Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout (Co-main): Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

Welterweight Fight: Mike Perry Vs. Tim Means

Women Flyweight Fight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Light-Heavyweight Fight: Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary Card

Flyweight Fight: Brandon Moreno Vs. Brandon Royval

Middleweight Fight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Women Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski

Welterweight Fight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby

Early-Prelims

Welterweight Fight: Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden

Middleweight Fight: Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Welterweight Fight: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Time, Date & Venue UFC 255

Time

US: Early Prelims- 6:30 PM, ET. Preliminary- 8 PM, ET. Main Card- 10:00 PM, ET

UK: Early Prelims- 11:30 PM, GMT. Preliminary- 1:00 Am, GMT. Main Card- 3 AM, GMT

Australia: Early Prelims- 10:30 AM AEDT. preliminary- 12 PM, AEDT. Main Card- 2 PM, AEDT

India: Early Prelims- 5:00 AM, IST. Preliminary-6:30 AM, IST. Main Card- 8:30 AM, IST

Official Live stream Options for UFC 255 Reddit

By now we are sure that you would want to know about the official live stream options for the game. Well, here you have them.

UFC 255 Live Stream Reddit

Reddit is a free platform to watch UFC 255 online in the best quality. Just search for MMA subreddit or UFC 255 live stream Reddit and get all links to the fight starting from Preliminary to the main card. We will update full subreddits here.

UFC Mobile APP & UFC Fight Pass

UFC mobile app is readily available for download on Google Play and Apple Store. Depending upon the device that you using you may choose to download either one of them. This app provides real-time game information of the match as it happens. Do check the subscription options if any and subscribe to the service on time before the match starts.

ESPN +

ESPN Plus new live streaming service of the channel which particularly focuses on recent events that have a high tendency to be watched by the Live stream method. There is no way that you can watch it for free however the subscription price is very low and averages around 4.99 US dollars. ESPN Plus is the official live stream partner for UFC 255. in case you are a person who loves to go the official way then this is also good option to try.

Watch UFC 255 Live stream the cord-cutters way

If you are a person who is either always on ago or simply just not likes to sit in front of the TV and what your Sporting events then the chord cutter way would be the right approach for you too to catch the UFC 255 match live stream mode. Here are some of the services that you may use for the same.

HULU TV

SlingTV

Fubo

Youtube TV

Just keep in mind that all the services that we have mentioned above are not free. That means you will have to subscribe to a monthly package with generally ranges between 12 US dollars and 50 US dollars. If you ask us it is still a little price to pay for such great services.

UFC 255 KODI guide

If you are a person who uses Cody connected to his television for watching Live television and other entertainment channels then the good news for us that you can use Kodi for watching the live stream of UFC 255 also. all you have to do is to direct the Kodi service towards ESPN class or any other bundle service provider. automatically you would be allowed to watch the live stream of UFC 255.

Watch UFC 255 from Geo-blocked the locations: VPN guide

It is a common practice for most of the live stream broadcasters to geo-block certain Geographic locations. This is primarily done to protect their advertiser’s money. if you are a person who lives at a location where UFC 255 live streams is blocked then the only way out of this situation is using a VPN Service. There are many good free as well as premium VPN services available out there. Some of the best ones which we have personally used are tunnelbear if you are going for the free option and Nord VPN if you would like to go the premium way. these services are really good as they of multiple IP locations and protect your privacy completely.

Watch noW : Live Stream Reddit Ufc 255

But it once again felt as if UFC was skeptical of its champion’s ability to sell with the promotion scheduling Figueiredo’s first defense against former bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt. That fight was booked despite Garbrandt never having fought at 125 pounds and only having a single victory since the beginning of 2017. “We want him to prove he can make 125 pounds and fight someone in my weight class,” Figueiredo told MMAFighting.com before the fight had been scheduled. “After that, if he wins, he can come to fight me. But we don’t agree with him coming down and skipping the line and going straight for the belt against me. He needs to prove he can make 125 and fight someone. It would be unfair if the UFC puts him straight for the belt. I think the UFC has to respect the others that worked hard for a title shot.” With Garbrandt forced out of the bout due to injury, Perez got the call to step up.

While the Garbrandt fight was a bigger fight in terms of profile, Perez is the more established talent at flyweight. Now comes the hard work for Figueiredo. In a division that has struggled with visibility, will he be able to establish himself as a dynamic finisher fan who are willing to tune in to see? And will the UFC throw the full weight of their promotion behind the division and the champion? It begins with the Perez fight. Simply winning may not be enough to start building Figueiredo up as a star. He may need to become a blend of personality, excitement, and longevity to capture the imagination of the fans — and his promoters. Of course, that didn’t work out for Johnson. But Figueiredo seems to know the division is he to guide moving forward. “I’m the lead singer of the flyweight division,” Figueiredo said during a UFC 255 virtual media day interview. “I come to bring excitement to the weight class and I’m going to put on a show on Saturday, that’s for sure. Once again, I’ll prove why our weight class deserves praise.”

Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia Live Stream

The UFC center is dead or at least that’s what you’d think if you listen to talking heads or take the occasional cruise through Twitter. That’s one reason why, in the upcoming 2020 UFC, there is a noticeable emphasis on wings and guards from most talent evaluators. In our CBS Sports prospect rankings, for example, only three of the top 20 prospects are centers.

This is in direct contrast to just nine years ago, when four of the top seven draft picks were centers Enes Kanter, Tristan Thompson, Jonas Valanciunas, and Bismack Biyombo — and they were all taken ahead of future All-UFC perimeter players Kemba Walker, Klay Thompson, and Kawhi Leonard. As recently as 2015, six of the top 11 picks were centers.

Watch noW : Live Stream Reddit Ufc 255

You could argue that what really killed the center, at least when it comes to the UFC, was the Phoenix Suns’ choice to select Deandre Ayton ahead of Luka Doncic just two years ago. Ayton has put up great numbers so far in his career — 17 points and 10.7 rebounds on 57 percent shooting — but watching Doncic blossom into an MVP candidate in just his second year only cemented the preference of wings and ball-handlers over big men. In last summer’s draft, only two centers (Jaxson Hayes and Goga Bitadze) were drafted in the entire first round.

UFC 255 features two flyweight championship . Defending champion Deiveson Figueiredo makes his first title defense against Alex Perez. Figueiredo won the belt in a rematch with Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2 in July. Women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight belt on the line for the fourth time at UFC 255 against Jennifer Maia.

UFC 255 get started with the preliminary card at 7 p.m. (8 p.m ET) with the main card expected to begin at 9 p.m. (10 p.m. ET) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Here’s what you need to know: UFC 255 Live Stream online Figueiredo vs Perez

What: UFC 255

When: Saturday

Live stream: ESPN+

Where: UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

When is UFC 255?

UFC 255 takes place on Saturday night, August 15 at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early Prelims: 6 pm on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+

Mid-Level Prelims: 8 pm on ESPN and ESPN+

PPV Main Card: 10 pm on ESPN+ PPV

How can I watch UFC 255 live stream for free?

You can watch the main card and the prelims live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

UFC 255 can be live stream link on ESPN +, which is available as an integrated part of the ESPN app on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One, and more.

Full card

Watch noW : Live Stream Reddit Ufc 255

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby

Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden

Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Elsewhere on the main card, after publicly lamenting his weight cut earlier in the day on social media, and intimating he might be done with the sport, or at least done with welterweight, Mike Perry (14-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) was well off the mark for his fight against Tim Means (30-12-1 MMA, 12-9 UFC). Perry weighed in at 175.5 pounds, 4.5 pounds above the welterweight non-title limit, with about 15 minutes left in the two-hour window. Means was the third fighter to weigh in and was 171. If he accepts the fight with Perry at a catchweight, provided the commission allows it, he will get a percentage of Perry’s purse.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+.

Watch noW : Live Stream Reddit Ufc 255

The full UFC 255 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5) – for flyweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title

Tim Means (171) vs. Mike Perry (175.5)*

Cynthia Calvillo (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.75)

Paul Craig (205.5) vs. Mauricio Rua (205.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Jared Gooden (171) vs. Alan Jouban (170.5)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

Tonight, MMA fans around the globe are gearing up for a star-studded fight card at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with two flyweight championship bouts serving as the event’s headliners. The UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez main card is a pay-per-view event, and there’s still time to sign up for ESPN+ so you can stream all the bloody action live this evening. Read on to find out more about the two championship fights and how you can watch the UFC 255 live stream online with ESPN+

Rolled out in 2018, ESPN+ is the premier streaming service for fans of MMA, boxing, and other sports. For $6 per month or $50 per year, you get a ton of live and on-demand sports content — from games and fights to interviews, analysis, press conferences, exclusive shows, and more — streamed right to your smartphone, tablet, smart television (or TV streaming device), web browser, or compatible gaming console. ESPN+ is also the only way to watch pay-per-view events including the UFC 255 live stream tonight.

UFC 255 live stream online with ESPN+

The headliner on the UFC 255 main card has men’s flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1) defending his championship belt for the first time following his victory at July’s UFC Fight Night 172 in a rematch against Joseph Benavidez. There, Figueiredo claimed the vacant championship, and now faces an accomplished challenger in Alex Perez (24-5) who is pursuing his first title shot since signing with the UFC in 2017.