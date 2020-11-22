Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans Live NFL Streams Free On Reddit HD TV For Week 11 Today Game

Watch NFL Game 2020 Live Streaming.Don’t Miss Your Favourite Game.Create an account to get unlimited access Free.

The Tennessee Titans are on the outside looking in as far as the playoffs are concerned, but they’ll have an opportunity to improve their positioning in Week 11 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

As it stands now, the Ravens are in the seventh and final playoff spot, with the Titans looking up at them in the No. 9 spot. A victory for either team could have serious playoff implications down the road.

Of course, Tennessee still has multiple paths to the playoffs, as they sit in second place and own the same record as the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, Baltimore is still in it in the AFC North race, but trail the Pittsburgh Steelers by 3.5 games, so their clearest path right now is through the Wild Card.

If the Titans are going to win this game and avoid the Ravens getting revenge on them for what happened in the playoffs last season, Tennessee is going to have to overcome some things in order to do so. Let’s see what they are.

Jackson said the Ravens do not view Sunday’s matchup as a “revenge game,” and several of his teammates echoed that sentiment, saying last season’s stunning 28-12 loss to the Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs does not provide fuel this week. Still, that game remains crucial to the narrative of Jackson’s career and paints the perception of the Ravens. Baltimore went 14-2 last regular season and Jackson soared to win the MVP award before Tennessee sent them to another early postseason exit in ugly fashion.

A win over the Titans on Sunday might not erase the sting Ravens fans have felt since January or silence all of Jackson’s critics, but it could prove that Tennessee hasn’t figured out a foolproof plan to stop Baltimore’s offense. And, even if players and coaches don’t admit it, a strong showing might provide a bigger boost to the Ravens’ confidence than a victory against any other team.

2) AFC traffic jam

Seven different AFC teams entered the weekend with three losses, and the Ravens and the Titans are stuck in that jumble. Whichever team wins Sunday will move a step closer to pulling itself out of the muck and into the playoffs. The losers? Well, either Baltimore or Tennessee will watch its postseason hopes slip into peril when the final whistle sounds.

3) Trouble in the trenches

The Ravens are likely to play without their top two run-stoppers Sunday while Brandon Williams (ankle) and Calais Campbell (calf) nurse injuries, which only adds to the challenge of stopping Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry. But the Titans’ offensive line is bruised, too, and could also wind up missing two starters Sunday. So one of the game’s most important matchups might come between sets of backups in the trenches.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens are set to be without two of their starting defensive linemen, as defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams are not expected to suit up.

This means the Titans should be attacking between the tackles with Derrick Henry, early and often. Henry has seen his carries dip since the start of the season, but the Titans will need arguably their best play-maker to see a heavier workload than he has seen in recent weeks.

Pounding the rock with Henry will allow the Titans to sustain long drives and keep Baltimore’s potent offense off the field. Furthermore, The King will set things in motion for Ryan Tannehill through the play-action.

The Tennessee Titans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

The Titans ended up a good deal behind the Indianapolis Colts when they played last week, losing 34-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Tennessee, but they got scores from TE Jonnu Smith and RB D’Onta Foreman.

Meanwhile, Baltimore was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap last week as they fell 23-17 to the New England Patriots. Baltimore’s defeat shouldn’t obscure the performances of QB Lamar Jackson, who passed for two TDs and 249 yards on 34 attempts in addition to picking up 55 yards on the ground, and WR Willie Snead, who was on the other end of those TDs. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 145.60.

Tennessee is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 3-6 ATS record.

Tennessee had enough points to win and then some against the Ravens when the two teams previously met in January, taking their game 28-12. The Titans’ win shoved Baltimore out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.