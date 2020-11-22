Watch NFL Game 2020 Live Streaming.Don’t Miss Your Favourite Game.Create an account to get unlimited access Free.

The New England Patriots will take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at NRG Stadium. New England will be strutting in after a victory while Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Patriots didn’t have too much breathing room in their game with the Baltimore Ravens last week, but they still walked away with a 23-17 win. Among those leading the charge for New England was RB Rex Burkhead, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Houston as they fell 10-7 to the Cleveland Browns last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Houston, but they got one touchdown from QB Deshaun Watson. Watson ended up with a passer rating of 123.30.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Patriots going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

New England is now 4-5 while the Texans sit at 2-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: New England enters the contest with 161.1 rushing yards per game on average, good for second best in the NFL. Less enviably, Houston is stumbling into the contest with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 167.4 on average.

The Houston Texans will take on the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The Texans are 2-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while New England is 4-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. New England is favored by two points in the latest Texans vs. Patriots odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 49. Before entering any Patriots vs. Texans picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 18-9 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning over $800. The model also enters Week 11 on an incredible 114-74 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texans vs. Patriots. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Patriots vs. Texans:

Texans vs. Patriots spread: Texans +2

Texans vs. Patriots over-under: 49 points

Texans vs. Patriots money line: Houston +110, New England -130

Latest Odds: Texans +2

What you need to know about the Texans

The Texans lost 10-7 to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. Houston has lost three of its past four games. The Texans finished with season lows of 153 yards passing and 243 total yards. Houston came into the game ranked 31st in the NFL with 87.6 yards rushing per game, and finished with 90. Duke Johnson had 54 yards rushing in his first start of the season with David Johnson out with a concussion.

Deshaun Watson completed 20 of 30 passes (66.7 pct.) for 163 yards and a TD vs. 0 INTs. He has two-plus TD passes in six of his past seven games. Watson passed for 234 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs for the last meeting, a 28-22 Houston win on Dec. 1, 2019. He is aiming for his fourth in row at home with two-plus TD passes. The Texans have lost six of the last seven meetings with the Patriots and eight of 10 all-time.

What you need to know about the Patriots

Meanwhile, New England overcame the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, 23-17. The Patriots have won two in a row after snapping a four-game losing streak. Damien Harris rushed for a career-high 121 yards. He has 100-plus rushing yards in two of his past three games. He is aiming for his fifth in row with 70-plus scrimmage yards. Jakobi Meyers had five catches for 59 yards and his first TD pass last week. He has 50-plus receiving yards in his past four games.

J.C. Jackson has an INT in five straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He leads the league with six INTs this season. Stephon Gilmore has an interception in two of his past three meetings with the Texans. Kyle Dugger had a career-high 12 tackles in Week 10. Bill Belichick has an 8-2 record vs. Houston.

How to make Patriots vs. Texans picks

The model has simulated Texans vs. Patriots 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Patriots vs. Texans? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Texans spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 11 of the NFL season on an incredible 114-74 roll.

xThere’s been a lot of talk around New England about paths. Specifically, paths that will get the 4-5 Patriots, who have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, into the playoffs. As things stand heading into Week 11, Bill Belichick’s club has a 21% chance of gaining a postseason berth, according to the projection model constructed by FiveThirtyEight. If the season ended today, however, they’d be on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, sitting as the 10th best team in the conference. The Browns, Titans, Ravens, Dolphins, and Raiders, who are all 6-3 on the season, make up the non-division leaders that currently have a better position than the Pats. Essentially, New England is fighting with five other clubs for three open playoff spots, assuming that the Buffalo Bills don’t collapse and give away the AFC East.

While there are likely a number of different avenues for the Patriots to squeak in, none likely come without winning the rest of their remaining games within the AFC East. Under the path that we’ll highlight in a moment, just a single loss within the division, one that they’ve previously dominated for the better part of two decades, boots them out of the postseason conversation entirely.

First, let’s look at New England’s remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Cardinals, at Chargers, at Rams, at Miami, vs. Bills, vs. Jets.

Of course, it’d be a bit foolish to just slap wins across these remaining games and call it a day, but the realistic record the Patriots should be striving for is 9-7. They can get there by sweeping the rest of the AFC East — which is no small task — along with beating the Texans in Week 11 and Chargers in Week 13. The Rams and Arizona are far superior teams so it seems unrealistic to go through a scenario where they come away with wins there. Outside of those two opponents, wins the rest of the way are doable.

That said, this is only half the equation.

For this specific path to spit out a playoff appearance for Bill Belichick, you’d also need Las Vegas, Miami, and Tennessee to go 3-4 the rest of the season. Under this model, we have the Raiders losing vs. Chiefs (Week 11), at Falcons (Week 12), vs. Colts (Week 14), and vs. the Dolphins (Week 16). The Dolphins are upset by the Bengals in Week 13, and then lose vs. Chiefs (Week 14), vs. Patriots (Week 15), and at Buffalo (Week 17). Finally, Tennessee loses games to the Ravens in Baltimore (Week 11), Colts in Indy (Week 12), Browns at home (Week 13), and at the Packers (Week 16).

While this is clearly a bit of a stretch, it’s simply illustrating a path for New England to reach the playoffs and one that is not totally out of the realm of possibility. Sure, the Bengals upset over Miami is admittedly the biggest reach of this scenario, but that’s where Bill Belichick and company are at after a 4-5 start to the season.

As Lloyd Christmas would put it: “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

Before we jump into the rest of the news and notes surrounding the Patriots from the previous week, here’s how you can tune into Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans on CBS.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Cam admits COVID was a setback

The Patriots were rolling at a pretty decent clip to begin the 2020 season, starting out with a 2-1 record, but things did fall off track after Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. While he only ended up missing one game, the former league MVP did miss a noticeable amount of practice time and was clearly out of rhythm after recovering from the virus.