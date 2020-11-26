Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions live stream Reddit, TV channel, time, game odds,Who wins NFL Thanksgiving Day game,Prediction, Game Preview

Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions Results. The following is a list of all regular season and postseason games played between the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions. The two teams have met each other 4 times, with the Houston Texans winning 3 games and the Detroit Lions winning 1 games..Week 12 opens with a Thanksgiving Day doubleheader starting with the Texans and Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) on CBS. Following that will be an NFC East showdown between the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Fox in a game that could help determine an eventual division champion

It’ll be Detroit’s (4-6) 81st all-time Thanksgiving Day game when the Texans (3-7) visit Ford Field on Thursday. The last time Houston played on Thanksgiving, it was also against the Lions in an overtime win in 2012. On paper, this one shapes up as a matchup of good offenses against less-than-stellar defenses, with quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson taking center stage. Houston remains without David Johnson, but overall is a lot healthier than a Lions team that’ll be hoping to get players back after a short week of preparation.

The Lions enter 2020 Thanksgiving with a 37-41-2 record all-time on the holiday. That includes a loss to the Bears in 2019. There was a six-year hiatus during the second World War, but the Lions have played on Thanksgiving every year since 1945.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Lions vs. Texans game on Thanksgiving afternoon, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule.

What channel is Lions vs. Texans on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

Live stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV

The Thanksgiving Day opener will get the Romo Game treatment, with former Dallas QB Tony Romo working as the color commentator on CBS’ top team alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz. Joining them on the sideline as reporter will be Tracy Wolfson.

If you’re unsure which of your local channels is CBS, specific channel number information for your locality can be found here.

In Canada, viewers can watch Lions vs. Texans on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

NFL THANKSGIVING PICKS: Straight up | Against the spread

Lions vs. Texans start time

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. ET

​Lions vs. Texans will open a slate of two games on Thanksgiving. It’ll be followed by Cowboys vs. Washington in the late afternoon. Steelers vs. Ravens, orginally scheduled as the nightcap, has been postponed to Sunday.

With the NFL not playing any games in London this season, 12:30 p.m. ET is the earliest scheduled regular-season kickoff of the year.

Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2020

Game Kickoff time TV channel

Texans at Lions 12:30 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV

WFT at Cowboys 4:30 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV

Ravens at Steelers PPD

Houston Texans (3-7) vs Detroit Lions (3-7) Game Preview

Why Houston Texans Will Win

Can the Detroit pass defense slow this Texan thing down at all?

Houston’s passing game has taken off over the last several weeks with three 300-yard games in the last six games, and 230 or more in every game this year but the weather-hammered loss to Cleveland.

The Lions are struggling with one of the NFL’s worst run defenses, but the secondary is the bigger problem, allowing over 200 yards in every game and getting hammered for 240 or more in four the last five. But …

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

It’s not like Houston’s defense is shutting anything down on a consistent basis.

Part of the reason the Texan passing game is rocking is to make up for the problems on the defensive side. Houston is dead last in the NFL against the run and no one has picked off fewer passes.

Matthew Stafford is expected to be fine with his thumb injury that played a big role in a bad performance against Carolina, and now comes the production in what should be a wild shootout.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Duke Johnson, Houston

The Houston running game has done absolutely nothing this season. David Johnson was a disappointment, and then he got hurt, and now it’s up to Duke Johnson to try cranking up the production against a miserable Detroit run D. Deshaun Watson is still the team’s most dangerous runner, but for a sneaky-late free agent flier, Johnson could pay off.

What’s Going To Happen

Neither team will run all that well as this gets into a firefight right out of the gate. Stafford will bomb away, Watson will be more effective with a bigger statistical day. However, the Lions will rally back in a big way after the clunker against Carolina, coming through with a late score in the final moments to pull out the thriller.

The Detroit Lions will take on the Houston Texans at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at home. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while the Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Sunday, Detroit lost to the Carolina Panthers on the road by a decisive 20 to nothing margin. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of QB Matthew Stafford, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 178 yards on 33 attempts.

Meanwhile, Houston picked up a 27-20 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Houston’s QB Deshaun Watson did his thing and passed for two TDs and 344 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 36 yards.

The Lions are now 4-6 while the Texans sit at 3-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Detroit is stumbling into the matchup with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 17 on the season. Houston has experienced some rushing struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 159.3 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App