The Seattle Seahawks (7-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1) face off on Monday in a Week 12 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these Week 12 NFL picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:15 p.m. Arizona time on ESPN.

The Seahawks are a 5-point favorite in the game.

Pro Football Network: Seahawks 35, Eagles 23

Jarrett Bailey writes: “The Eagles have shown they deserve no faith. Their offense is horrid, and Carson Wentz can’t stop turning the ball over and making bad decisions, which isn’t exactly a recipe for success. Seattle is coming off an extended rest after their Thursday night win over the Cardinals and should be able to pick apart an Eagles defense that has been inconsistent. It would have been hard to make these NFL Week 12 odds big enough to a point that the Seahawks wouldn’t still be a tempting pick.”

Sportsnaut: Seahawks 31, Eagles 24

Vincent Frank writes: “Seattle’s huge Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals has the team thinking NFC West title and Super Bowl contention. This, despite the fact that Pete Carroll’s defense ranks in the bottom five of the NFL in scoring. Seattle’s success has been more about the stellar play of Russell Wilson and the connection he’s found with second-year receiver D.K. Metcalf. As for the Eagles, it’s been a season if disaster in Philadelphia. Carson Wentz continues to make dumb mistakes on a near never-ending loop. Head coach Doug Pederson is clearly on the hot seat. Despite this, Philadelphia heads into Monday night in first place. While that might not change here, don’t expect Wentz and Co. to pull off the upset win.”

Sporting News: Seahawks 27, Eagles 19

Bill Bender writes: “The Eagles are clinging to a half-game lead in a bad NFC East, and the Seahawks are not the team they want to be facing. Russell Wilson broke out of his funk against the Cardinals, and Seattle will take advantage of Philadelphia’s run defense.”

Pro Football Network: Seahawks 31, Eagles 24

Oliver Hodgkinson writes: “The pressure is on for Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles after defeat in the pouring Cleveland rain left them with a 3-6-1 record. Wentz threw two interceptions in the loss, and it feels like his relationship with the City of Brotherly Love is on extremely shaky ground. The Seattle Seahawks secondary should offer Wentz the opportunity to put up an impressive performance – the Seahawks have allowed the most passing yards per game by a considerable margin – but personally, I don’t have the confidence that the Eagles can take advantage of that opportunity. The Seahawks expect to return running back Chris Carson to add another dimension to the Russell Wilson-led offense. The combination of Carson and Carlos Hyde will be critical against an Eagles offense allowing the seventh-most rushing yards in the 2020 NFL season.”

Can Carson Wentz lead the Philadelphia Eagles past the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season?

Sports Interaction: Take the Eagles

NFL Preview

Philadelphia Eagles pushing to win NFC East Division against all odds

It’s been a season to forget for Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles thus far. The veteran NFL quarterback has been having a dismal year. He has already thrown 14 interceptions heading into Week 12. However, the Eagles can still win their division and make the playoffs against all odds if they put together a strong run in the coming weeks.

Wentz will need all the support he can get from his supporting offensive cast including RB Miles Sanders and WRs Dallas Goedert and Jalen Reagor. Eagles defensive stars Jalen Mills, Alex Singleton and Josh Sweat will be kept busy tonight courtesy of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.As Week 12 comes to a close, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a primetime matchup on Monday night. What could possibly be better than the entire world seeing a struggling Eagles team take on one of the best teams in the league, and an MVP candidate in Russell Wilson? If only they could flex out Monday night games.

The Seahawks are coming off of a Thursday night win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, so they are strolling into Philadelphia with extra rest. On the other side, the Eagles just lost back-to-back games against the Giants and Browns.

It’s clear that both teams are trending in opposite directions heading into this game.

As lopsided as this game could be, there are still a ton of opportunities for our faithful bettors out there. Before we kickoff this NFC matchup, let’s take a look at the three best bets for this Week 12 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. All odds and lines are provided by the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jalen Reagor Over 43.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

The talk among Philadelphia Eagles fans and media that wide receiver Jalen Reagor is already a bust is actually insane. Just because we see another wide receiver from his draft class play better in a completely different system doesn’t mean Reagor is no good. In fact, Reagor has actually been better than a lot of fans and media give him credit for. After being injured and missing five games this season, Reagor looks like he is playing more confident and showing his talent.

Monday night should be the game where Reagor continues to show he belongs in this league.

The Seattle Seahawks have had a firepower offense so far in 2020. However, their defense has been very suspect, especially the secondary. They have given up the most passing yards per game to opposing teams at 343.7 per game. The last two games, Reagor has gone for 47 and 52 receiving yards per game. This number should be very reasonable for Reagor to get as this Seahawks defense is very getable.

The Philadelphia Eagles made the right pick in Reagor during last year’s draft, and it will show on Monday night as he breaks the receiving yards total for all of the bettors out there.