Watch Chiefs vs Broncos Game 2020 LIve Stream Reddit NFL Football Live Free, how to watch football, game score, Dec 06, 2020 kick-off time

The Broncos have a quarterback again – they’ll complete more than one pass this time around.

After missing a real NFL QB in last week’s abomination of a game against New Orleans, the offense should be able to bomb away a bit against a Kansas City secondary that’s been hit hard over the last few weeks. It clamped down hard on Lock in the first meeting – more on that in a moment – but it allowed 275 yards or more in each of the last three games.

NFL with a whopping 26 giveaways. The Broncos have yet to go a game without a turnover – including four against KC – and with ten in the lsat three games.

The league’s No. 1 offense doesn’t need any breaks. Patrick Mahomes has been unstoppable lately for a passing game that’s hit 350 yards or more in each of the last four games, and to keep this interesting, the other side needs a massive game out of …

The scrutiny is now on Lock after missing last week and needing to make up for a rough day in the first game against Kansas City. The Chiefs brought the heat, and Lock threw two picks and now touchdown passes in the blowout loss.

He was cranking up the yards before missing last week, but he’s been an interception machine – the Chiefs don’t need the help. However, expect at least 250 yards and a few touchdowns as an interesting sleeper play in a shootout.

Denver will have a functioning offense again, but it won’t be nearly enough. The Broncos will get to Mahomes and knock him around a bit, but the Chief running game will work – watch out for LeVeon Bell to start doing more with Clyde Edwards-Helaire missing practice time this week sick – and the offense will keep the pressure on. Denver can’t and won’t keep up.

“Sunday Night Football” features game two between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, with the scene shifting to Kansas City. Meeting one went to Kansas City 43-16 in Denver during a snowfall. Patrick Mahomes’ numbers were not gaudy in the least mostly because the Chiefs got a touchdown from their defense and their special teams. The Broncos offense was stymied for the most part and couldn’t get much going.

Denver predictably fell on its face once again when it didn’t have a quarterback last week in a 31-3 loss to the Saints. Former Wake Forest quarterback-turned-wideout-turned-quarterback Kendall Hinton’s performance — 1-for-9 for 11 yards and two interceptions — was admirable but expected. As it turns out, it’s difficult to move the ball when all of your quarterbacks are in COVID contact tracing. The Broncos defense actually didn’t play poorly, but it was on the field way too long, and there’s only so much you can do while totaling 112 yards of offense.

The Chiefs are finally home after two straight on the road. They got off to a fast start in Tampa going up 27-10 entering the fourth quarter before holding on as the Bucs picked up two touchdowns and lost 27-24. Kansas City racked up 543 yards of offense with Mahomes throwing for 462 of those. The Chiefs’ defense was rather porous, too, allowing 417 themselves. They have some things to clean up entering this matchup.

