Houston vs. Hawaii prediction, pick, odds, line, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for New Mexico Bowl

The Houston Cougars had a two-week head start on the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, but the Mountain West team from the 50th state played more regular-season games than the American Athletic Conference squad.

The second half of Houston’s schedule was ravaged by postponements and cancellations, which resulted in one game played in the last month.

Conversely, Hawai’i played its full eight-game schedule and earned a berth in the New Mexico Bowl alongside the Cougars.

Although it is named the New Mexico Bowl, the game will be played in Frisco, Texas, due to COVID-19 protocols in New Mexico.

Despite dealing with a long November layoff, Houston is a double-digit favorite due to its high-flying offense led by quarterback Clayton Tune.

New Mexico Bowl Info

Date: Thursday, December 24

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

The game will look a little different this year, though. Local and regional COVID-19 restrictions in the Albuquerque area have forced the game to relocate to Frisco, Texas, just outside of Dallas.

The Rainbow Warriors won two of their last three, including a 38-21 win over UNLV to close out the regular season. They are led by sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has 1,941 passing yards and 450 rushing yards on the year, and has accounted for 18 touchdowns (11 passing, seven rushing) in eight games.

The Cougars have had as chaotic of a year as any team in college football. Coach Dana Holgorsen’s crew is 3-4 and had its first two games canceled before finally starting Oct. 8. The Cougars are giving up 5.9 yards per play this season, which has prevented them from staying in games on a consistent basis.

The two teams have only met once before — in 2003 when Art Briles was in charge at Houston and June Jones at Hawaii. The Warriors won that game in a shootout 54-48. Will Friday’s game be more of the same or will some defense prevail in Frisco? Let’s take a closer look at the matchups and storylines to follow before making some expert picks both straight up and against the spread.