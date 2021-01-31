WrestleMania 37 season kicks off The most exciting time of the year to be a fan of pro wrestling has finally entered our lives with WrestleMania season upon us. As usual, that means it’s time to kick off the festivities with the annual Royal Rumble event. There will be 30 men and 30 women competing once again this year in the traditional Royal Rumble matches with the prize of challenging for a world title on the grandest stage of them all on the line. in earnest on Sunday with the annual presentation of the Royal Rumble, one of the most anticipated annual events on the WWE calendar. The victors of the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will, as usual, earn world championship opportunities at WrestleMania 37 in April.

In addition to the two Royal Rumble matches, there are two world title matches currently confirmed for the event. Roman Reigns will defend the universal championship against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match, and the legendary Goldberg will return to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 36 to challenge WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

The Royal Rumble will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 31, with the show expected to last anywhere from 3-4 hours, not counting the kickoff show, which starts one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis.

For now, let’s take a look at how our experts believe the Royal Rumble will play out this Sunday.

2021 WWE Royal Rumble predictions

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

It was ridiculous to put the titles on Asuka & Flair in the first place, and given that each are embroiled in separate singles storylines, it makes even less sense to keep the straps on them. Baszler & Jax were operating perfectly fine as champions and had a nice storyline setup with Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke. With the muscle friends now healthy and back in action, it would be hysterical — albeit depressing — for WWE to flip the titles back to the heels, but I think that’s exactly what they are going to wind up doing, completely eliminating any value from the champions’ current title run. Pick: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler win the titles — Adam Silverstein (also Brent Brookhouse)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Carmella has done a good job in her current heel run, and there’s no denying that she has improved as a performer. All that said, Banks is finally enjoying a title reign where she has managed to actually defend the title. It’s hard to see her run coming to an end against Carmella in what has been her first real storyline after winning the belt from Bayley. Banks is an appealing champion heading into WrestleMania, and a match featuring her in the champion role feels like a bigger deal than one with Carmella. It doesn’t feel like there’s much mystery to this one. Pick: Sasha Banks retains the title — Brookhouse (also Silverstein)

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing match)

As fun as a swerve Owens win would be, it just feels entirely unrealistic to expect WWE to cut off Reings’ run ahead of WrestleMania. Reigns has been the best attraction in the company since returning at SummerSlam and Owens has provided a good foil in recent months, but he’s never really seemed a threat to beat Reigns for the title. A Last Man Standing match does provide some outs to keep Owens strong (interference from Jey Uso), but he’s not leaving as universal champion. Pick: Roman Reigns retains the title — Brookhouse (also Silverstein)

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

Fans were rightly enraged when Goldberg emerged on Legends Night to challenge McIntyre, particularly given the fact that the storyline to create the match did not make a shred of sense. With McIntyre out two weeks due to COVID-19, the temperature of fan resentment cooled down but so did any actual interest in this match. Though Goldberg has defeated heel Kevin Owens and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the universal title twice — and WWE is building this championship as the lone world title Goldberg has never conquered — it would make absolutely zero sense to put him over the company’s top male babyface that it has spent the last year building. This should be a short match with McIntyre overcoming an early barrage of offense from Goldberg to retain the title and keep it at least until WrestleMania. Pick: Drew McIntyre retains the title — Silverstein (also Brookhouse)

Women’s Royal Rumble match

There are plenty of viable options to win the match, but none that accomplish what a Belair win would. She’s a big time talent who just needs the right storyline to fully break through to being a main event player. Belair showing off her strength and athleticism again in the Rumble while outlasting every other woman immediately establishes her in the title picture far better than her current awkward rivalry with Bayley. Pick: Bianca Belair wins — Brookhouse (also Silverstein)

When is the Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday, January 31 at midnight UK time.

This is 7pm Eastern Time over in the US.

WWE’s Thunderdome inside the Tropicana Field in Florida plays host.

How can I watch the Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble will be shown live on the WWE Network.

The WWE Network costs £9.99 for subscribers.

You can also watch it on BT Sport Box Office for the one-off cost of £19.95.

Where can I watch the kick-off show?

The kick-off pre-show will be shown live for FREE on WWE.com plus WWE’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter channels.

The show will start at 10pm and be live for a bumper TWO hours before the main card begins.a