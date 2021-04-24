UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming TV channel and full fight card.UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal: Start time, how to watch or stream online and full fight card.Masvidal gets his rematch against Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.With all the hullaballoo around Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, UFC 261 has really snuck up on us, which is crazy because it might be one of the most stacked UFC cards in history with three UFC title fights.At the top of the card, a rematch between current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

Usman defeated Masvidal in their first encounter in what was a fairly one-sided battle. But, given the fact Masvidal took the fight on extremely short notice (and the fact Masvidal is probably the biggest draw in the division) this contest is still a compelling one. Masvidal showed flashes of a skillset that could trouble a wrestler like Usman. This fight could be a close one. Certainly much closer than in the first.

The co-main event is perhaps the most exciting. Weili Zhang is UFC’s first Chinese champion and her last fight — against Joanna Jędrzejczyk — wasn’t just the best women’s fight in MMA history, it might be the best fight ever, period. The thought of her facing off against former UFC strawweight champ Rose Namajunas is a salivating one. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is another fight of the year candidate.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 261 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 261 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN. See the best VPNs currently recommended by CNET editors.

Start time

The schedule is relatively normal for a UFC. One thing to note is the early prelims are starting 30 minutes earlier. This is a beefy card.

US

The main card starts April 24, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The prelims start April 24, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The early prelims start April 24, 5.45 p.m. ET (2.45 p.m. PT).

UK

The main card starts April 25, 3 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start April 25, 1 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims start April 24, 10.45 p.m. GMT.

Australia

The main card starts April 25, 12 noon AEDT.

The prelims start April 25, 10 a.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start April 25, 7.45 a.m. AEDT.

Full fight card

Normal disclaimer, given COVID-19 and the general chaos of UFC cards, this line-up could change at any time. We’ll keep this as current as possible.

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Prelims

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Early prelims

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Ronghzu

Aoriqileng vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi