ROYAL ASCOT TV CHANNEL: HOW TO WATCH ROYAL ASCOT 2021 ON Reddit Tv CHannEl

Whether you're an equine enthusiast or sovereign supporter then you've come to the right place to find out how to watch all the drama and action from Berkshire over the next five days.

Royal Ascot may have the pomp and pageantry but let’s not forget that the horses are always the stars of the show.

ITV Racing – sponsored by Paddy Power – is the place to be if you’re planning to watch Royal Ascot on your telly box. The coverage will be split across ITV and ITV4 because of the Euros.

The Opening Show (ITV4) presented by Oli Bell tees up the day from 9am to 10am on Tuesday to Friday. It’s a slightly later start time of 9.30am on Saturday.

Ed Chamberlin and the gang go live from Ascot Racecourse on every day of the meeting with coverage of all the races although ITV’s Euro 2020 coverage means the racing will be split over two channels.

Tuesday June 15 – 13:30-16:00 (ITV) & 15:55-18:30 (ITV4)

Wednesday June 16 – 13:30-18:00 (ITV) & 17:50-18:35 (ITV4)

Thursday June 17 – 13:30-18:35 (ITV4) & 16:10-16:30 (ITV)

Friday June 18 – 13:30–18:00 (ITV) & 17:50-18:35 (ITV4)

Saturday June 19 – 13:25–16:00 (ITV) & 15:55-18:35 (ITV4)

You can also live stream every renewal on all five days of Royal Ascot for FREE with Paddy Power.

In Ireland, Virgin Media 1 is the home of Royal Ascot with live coverage also beginning at 1.30pm.

ROYAL ASCOT DAY 1 RACE TIMES

14:30: The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

15:05: The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

15:40: The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)

16:20: The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)

17:00: The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-100)

17:35: The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

18:10: The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)

Royal Ascot is the biggest racing festival to be held this summer.

Last year it was behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now 12,000 lucky fans can attend each day.

Fashion will again be highly important, with racegoers donning their finest outfits over the five days.

The Queen may also be in attendance, but there will be no royal procession as in previous years.

The 2020 fixture was the first one the monarch missed in her 69-year reign.

Punters without tickets will be able to watch the live action on TV, as ITV and Sky will be showing racing across channels for the whole week.

Below is all the information about how to watch this year’s festival.

What time does Royal Ascot start?

The first race at Royal Ascot is at 2.30pm each day.

ITV coverage starts at 1.30pm between Tuesday and Saturday.

ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlain said: “With some of the crowds back, the atmosphere will return to Royal Ascot and we will ensure viewers at home won’t miss a thing with every race covered in a five hour show every day.”

Meanwhile Sky’s coverage will start at 10am every morning with a raceday preview, featuring on-track news and analysis.