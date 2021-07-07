Stevie Spark may be the ‘Cinderella Man’ but Tim Tszyu delivered a reality check to underdog ahead of Wednesday night’s super welterweight fight in Newcastle.Spark garnered plenty of support from the boxing world after coming in as a late replacement for Michael Zerafa.Boasting 11 knockouts from 13 fights, he is ready to take his career to the next level and has his sights on the undefeated Tszyu.

“The time for talk is over. I’m coming for war, I’m coming to take Tim Tszyu out,” he said at Tuesday’s weigh-in.

He may be brimming with confidence but Tszyu made sure to try put a dent in that at the weigh-in, whispering a word of warning in Spark’s ear.

“I’m just letting him know the dream ends tomorrow. Back to reality,” he said.

Spark was pouring beers at his local pub when received the call-up for the fight but in no way is he going to be an easybeat for Tszyu.

He last tasted defeat back in 2015 in a majority decision over four rounds against Baishanbo Nasiyiwula in what was just his second professional fight.

Spark has won all 11 fights since, with 10 coming by the way of knockout and his latest coming against Jack Brubaker.

That win really caught the attention of the Australian boxing world but now comes Spark’s biggest test yet.

Not only is Tszyu undefeated but Spark will also be stepping up in weight, casting doubts over whether his knockout power will be as effective at the higher class.

All the pressure is on Tszyu though, who is expected to put Spark away and turn his focus to a potential world title fight.

He is the number one contender for Brian Castaño’s WBO super welterweight belt.

Spark knows that “no one is giving me a chance” but it makes the opportunity to prove everyone wrong all the more exciting, branding it “the greatest upset in boxing history in Australia”.

For Tszyu, the motivation is to end Spark’s dreams and he hinted at just as much on Tuesday.

Australian fighter Tim Tszyu takes the ring this week to face Steve Spark after Michael Zerafa, Tszyu’s original opponent, withdrew from the fight. They’ll face off at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, New South Wales in Australia for their 10-round super-welterweight bout. Linn Sandstorm and Natalie Hills will kick off the event with a six-round bout in the super-flyweights division.

Coverage for the event will start at the 7 p.m. local time (AEST) — 5 a.m. EST on Wednesday. The main card starts at 9:30 p.m. local time — 7:30 a.m. EST — and will air via live stream via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a subscription to ESPN+.

Tsyzu vs. Spark full card

Tim Tszyu vs. Steve Spark, super welterweights

Liam Wilson vs. Joe Noynay, super featherweights

Miles Zalewski vs. Lee Fook, super featherweights

Wade Ryan vs. Troy O’Meley, super welterweights

Sam Ah-See vs. Czar Amonsot, welterweights

Linn Sandstrom vs. Natalie Hills, super flyweights

