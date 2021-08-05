How To Watch NFL 2021 Pro Football and the Hall of Fame’s game Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Live Stream Online Free Game Time.Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. When: Thursday, August 5

Time: 8 p.m. eastern

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

Where to watch: Fox

Where to stream: Fox Sports app

Storylines for Cowboys-Steelers

The NFL preseason is on the horizon, but where can the games be streamed live in the coming weeks? With several games being aired nationally across the various networks, let’s take a look at where you can find each of the NFL preseason games on live streams

The new class of Enshrinees was just announced during “NFL Honors,” a two-hour primetime awards special that aired nationally tonight on CBS. The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame are guard ALAN FANECA, coach TOM FLORES, wide receiver CALVIN JOHNSON, safety JOHN LYNCH, quarterback PEYTON MANNING, contributor BILL NUNN, wide receiver DREW PEARSON and cornerback/safety CHARLES WOODSON.

The annual selection meeting capped a year-round selection process. The newly elected Hall of Famers were chosen from a list of 18 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee. Representatives of the accounting firm EY tabulated all votes during the virtual meeting.

The Class of 2021 will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during “the greatest gathering of football” inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves days from their first preseason game.

The game kicks off an extended weekend of Hall of Fame festivities, as there will be two Hall of Fame classes enshrined. The 2020 class did not get its ceremony last year, and then the 2021 Hall of Fame class will have its moment.

The Cowboys and Steelers kick off the 2021 preseason Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Dallas Cowboys vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers is just days away, and just the sound of that typically stirs Super Bowl memories. But not this time.

Everyone can debate the benefits of the Hall of Fame Game, and how much it actually resembles a regular-season game, but it’s still an important step toward games that matter, and in a team’s training camp schedule.

The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is led by Peyton Manning, who won a pair of Super Bowls and set many records in his 18-year career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Manning will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN) with seven others.How much do we expect to see Dwayne Haskins play and has he developed a connection with any receivers early in training camp?

Haskins is going to play a lot. Mason Rudolph will get the start and could play deep into the first half, but Haskins will come in after that and likely play two quarters. Haskins wasn’t very good during summer practices but has been better than Rudolph during the first two weeks of camp. Now, he’s been mostly going against third-string defenders, but his decisions have been better and his accuracy has been a lot better than it was during OTAs and minicamp. He hasn’t had much work at all with Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster and that will be the case against the Cowboys as well. — Mark Kaboly, Steelers beat writer

Dak Prescott isn’t expected to play with his shoulder injury. How will the Cowboys split the playing time between their quarterbacks?

Garrett Gilbert has been taking the first-team reps in place of Prescott. He should get the start. Cooper Rush will likely see some snaps, too. But Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick last year, is expected to see the majority of the playing time. He didn’t get any preseason experience last year because of COVID-19 and the Cowboys need to see what they have in him. — Jon Machota, Cowboys beat writer

Individual tickets for the Class of 2021 Enshrinement, Gold Jacket Dinner and Concert for Legends will go on sale in the Spring.