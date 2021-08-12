How To Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles Live stream Reddit Odds and Predictions

Washington vs. Patriots odds, picks: 2021 NFL preseason Week 1 predictions, best bets from expert on 23-9 run

NFL expert Mike Tierney is 23-9-1 (+1298) in his last 33 NFL picks involving Washington

Teams looking to find answers at the quarterback position meet when the Washington Football Team takes on the New England Patriots on Thursday in the first preseason game since 2019 for both teams. Washington signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to challenge Taylor Heinicke for the team’s top quarterback job after parting ways with veteran Alex Smith during the offseason. New England, meanwhile, selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th pick in the NFL Draft. He is expected to get a long look despite the Patriots bringing back former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

————————————————————-

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Washington vs Patriots NFL FOOTBALL LIVE

—————————————————————

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Washington is a two-point favorite in the latest Washington vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 36. Before you make any Washington vs. Patriots picks or any NFL preseason bets, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney does not consider himself a pet lover. But he likes ‘dogs, preferring to evaluate each game from the underdog’s point of view. Tierney has used that philosophy to crush the NFL, going 187-147 against the spread (56 percent) the past three seasons. All-time at SportsLine (2016-20), Tierney is 347-291 on all NFL picks, returning $2,534 to $100 players.

Tierney has had a lot of success in games involving the Washington Football Team. He went 23-9-1 in his last 33 against-the-spread picks involving Washington, returning $1,298 to $100 players. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Tierney has locked in another confident against the spread pick for WFT vs. Patriots. Tierney is only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Washington vs. Patriots:

Washington vs. Patriots spread: Washington -2

Washington vs. Patriots over-under: 36 points

Washington vs. Patriots moneyline: Washington -130, Patriots +110

WAS: Won the NFC East championship in 2020 with a 7-9 record

NE: Had an 11-year consecutive playoff appearance streak end last season after going 7-9

Featured Game

|

New England Patriots vs. Washington Football Team

Powered by Caesars Sportsbook

Moneyline

Spread

Total

NE

+115

+2

-110

o36

-110

WAS

-135

-2

-110

u36

-110

Why Washington can cover

Several Washington starters will see minimal playing time, if any, but with a quarterback competition underway, both 18-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and six-year vet Taylor Heinicke could see at least some action. Fitzpatrick played the last two seasons for the Miami Dolphins. Last year, he completed 183 of 267 passes (68.5 percent) for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns. He threw eight interceptions and had a 95.6 rating. His best game was a 22-for-28 performance for 350 yards and three touchdowns in Miami’s 43-17 win at San Francisco on Nov. 11.

Heinicke nearly cemented his place in Washington history with a gutsy playoff performance in a 31-23 wild-card loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Heinicke completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards and one touchdown in that game. He also rushed six times for 46 yards and one touchdown. He had played in just one other game, a 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 27. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Why the Patriots can cover

Bill Belichick-coached teams are 14-7 against the spread in the first week of preseason. Belichick is not expected to play Newton, last year’s starter, much more than a series or two, but he could get a long look at Jones. The latter was phenomenal at Alabama, completing 311 of 402 passes (77.4 percent) for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He threw just four interceptions and had a rating of 203.1.

Newton, meanwhile, had an up-and-down season in 2020. He played in 15 games, completing 242 of 368 passes (65.8 percent) for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns. He also carried 137 times for 592 yards (4.3 average) and scored 12 times. He finished the season strong by leading the Patriots to a 28-14 win over the New York Jets. In that game, he completed 21 of 30 passes for 242 yards and three TDs.

How to make Washington vs. Patriots picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup from all angles and we can tell you he’s leaning over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only get Tierney’s expert NFL picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Washington vs. Patriots? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Washington vs. Patriots spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the expert who returned $1,298 to $100 players in the last 33 Washington picks, and find out.

██████████████████████████████████

https://livevshdtv.live/

https://lesflots-atlantique.fr/advert/nfl-tvlivestream-patriots-vs-washington-live-stream-reddit-online-free-account-full-match-live-now/

https://lesflots-atlantique.fr/advert/nfllivestreamsteelers-vs-eagles-live-stream-reddit-online-free-account-full-match-live-now/

https://lesflots-atlantique.fr/advert/nflstreamsreddit-washington-football-team-vs-new-england-patriots-live-stream-stream-online-free-match/

https://lesflots-atlantique.fr/advert/nflstreams-washington-football-team-vs-new-england-patriots-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-live-match/

██████████████████████████████████

The New England Patriots are back in action this week as they open up their 2021 preseason schedule. The Patriots are playing in just three preseason games this year, with just their opener against the Washington Football Team at home at Gillette Stadium. Once again, the Patriots’ tune-up games will be broadcast on WBZ-TV in Boston locally for fans looking to see the Patriots take the field. However, after no preseason in 2020 and no fans at Gillette in 2020, fans will be back in Foxborough for the preseason opener as well as on the road. Here’s a full rundown of when each game is and how to watch it in New England and nationally.

Patriots preseason schedule, start times

Thursday, Aug. 12 vs. the Washington Football Team | Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST | TV: WBZ, NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV

Thursday, Aug. 19 vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST | TV: WBZ, NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV

Sunday, Aug. 29 vs. New York Giants | Start time: 6 p.m. EST | TV: WBZ, NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV

Where to watch Patriots preseason games on TV: All three preseason games will are broadcast via WBZ-TV in Boston, which is the flagship station of the Patriots Preseason TV Network. That means it will air on CBS Ch. 4 in Boston and NBC/WWLP Ch. 22 in Springfield. All three games will also air nationally via NFL Network.

The Washington Football Team will hit the field for their first of three preseason games on Thursday night when they’ll lock horns against the New England Patriots, who’ll be looking to rebound from their first playoff-less season since way back in 2013.

There’s dozens of storylines fans of the Football Team will be monitoring on Thursday, with the most notable being the play of Ryan Fitzpatrick. Ron Rivera confirmed to the media over the weekend that the 38-year-old will start under center, though it’s unclear when he’ll be pulled.

Fans will be intrigued to see how Washington’s vaunted defensive line manages against the Patriots’ revamped offense line. You also can’t forget about the countless players on WFT who’ll be looking to make a strong impression on the coaching staff before roster cuts.

Having said all that, the return of the NFL — even though it’s just preseason — marks the long-awaited return of betting football! Will the Football Team be favorited in its first game since its gutting playoff loss to Tampa Bay? Let’s see what the odds have to say.

Football Team vs Patriots Odds Week 1 Preseason

Betting NFL preseason isn’t for everyone, but here are the odds if you’re interested: