MMA!!! UFC 254 live stream: How to watch Khabib vs Gaethje and other fights LIVE, TV schedule

UFC 254 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje on ESPN+: Live stream, start time, how to watch World Lightweight Championship. UFC’s World Lightweight Championship featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje on Fight Island is set for Saturday, October 24 and will air exclusively on ESPN+.

The main card between Nurmagomedov and Gaethje will begin at 2 p.m. ET, with preliminary matches starting at 10:15 a.m.

Nurmagomedov, who boasts a 28-0 record, is well-known for his win over Conor McGregor in 2018 and is, according to Yahoo Sports, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Gaethje (22-2-0,) and his style, might be perfect to take down Nurmagomedov, UFC president Dana White told Yahoo Sports.

“The thing that makes this such a great fight is that Justin Gaethje has the perfect style [to defeat Khabib],” White said. “MMA wrestling; not just wrestling, but MMA wrestling. He’s very good with his wrestling as it applies to the sport of mixed martial arts. Then, he has knockout power in both hands. He’s not afraid to go after anybody and mix it up. This is by far the most dangerous opponent that Khabib has ever faced.”

Gaethje joined the UFC in 2017 and has only appeared in seven matches. He has a 5-2 record.

You can watch the UFC Lightweight Championship fight exclusively on ESPN+, which does require a subscription and purchase of the fight.

TV channel/schedule: N/A – The match will not air on TV channels and can only be streamed via ESPN+ in the U.S. You can, however, watch the fight on your TV by adding ESPN+ to your smart TV or streaming device such as a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick.

What is ESPN+? – ESPN+ isn’t a replacement for a normal ESPN subscription through your cable provider. Instead, it’s an auxiliary service that provides original content and some live sports. It also gives customers access to exclusive content on ESPN.com and access to pay-per-view MMA events.

How much does the fight cost? – The UFC Lightweight Championship and a year’s long ESPN+ subscription will cost $84.98. Separately from the fight, viewers can sign up for $4.99 a month to get all ESPN+ content (this does not include standard live sports on Watch ESPN). There’s also an option to bundle ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ for $12.99 per month.

Nurmagomedov (28-) puts his title and 28-fight unbeaten streak on the line in his first UFC event since September 2019. The champ last defeated Dustin Poirier by submission at UFC 242. The fight will be Nurmagomedov’s third title defense and the first since his father passed away in May.

Gaethje (22-2) won the interim title in May, stepping in for Nurmagomedov who was not allowed to leave Russia due to the global pandemic. In his place, Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson by technical knockout. Despite Gaethje’s strong wrestling pedigree, he is known for his aggressive stand-up fighting style, finishing 19 of his 22 fights by knockout or technical knockout.

UFC 254’s co-main event between middleweights Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier has potential title ramifications with UFC president Dana White declaring that a Cannonier win would set him up for a shot at Israel Adesanya’s belt.

The PPV price for UFC 254 is $64.99 for current ESPN+ subscribers, while new subscribers can pay a bundle price of $84.98 for UFC 254 and an ESPN+ annual subscription.

For cable subscribers, the prelim fights can be seen on ESPN, ESPN+ or on the WatchESPN app at no added charge. The main card moves exclusively to pay-per-view on ESPN+. Viewers must have a subscription to the ESPN+ streaming service and then pay an additional fee for the fights.