Check UFC 254 Live Stream Reddit Online

UFC 254 — Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje: Fight card, start time, odds, prelims, how to watch, stream. Finally, it is happening. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will battle it out for the undisputed UFC lightweight title at UFC 254. It is the main card of the night. While Khabib “The Eagle” will look to defend his undefeated streak and title, Justin “The Highlight” will be hoping to make history by becoming the first man to beat the Russian MMA fighter.

Khabib is currently undefeated with a dominant record of 28-0 and will be the favourites to lift the championship. Gaethje, on the other hand, became the interim champion after beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, UFC 254 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, UFC 254 Live Streaming: The 31-year-old American aims to become the first fighter to beat the 32-year-old Russian.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, UFC 254 Live Streaming: Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to face Justin Gaethje in the upcoming UFC 254 on Saturday, where he will be aiming to extend his unbeaten run.

In the main card of the night, Khabib will look forward to defending his title and extend his unbeaten record of 28-0. On the other hand, Gaethje will be hoping to make history by becoming the first man to beat the Russian after his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

When will the Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight take place?

The Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight will take place at 2:00 PM EST on Saturday, October 24.

Where will the Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight take place?

The Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight will take place at the Flash Forum Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Where will the Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight be telecast?

The Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight be available for live streaming?

The Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 fight will be live-streamed on ESPN+,Sony LIV.

A lightweight unification showdown headlines the next pay-per-view card on Fight Island

It’s nearly time to brawl on Fight Island as UFC closes out its second stint in Abu Dhabi with arguably its best matchup to date. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will look to unify for a second time when he faces interim champ Justin Gaethje in the main event on Saturday, Oct. 24 (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV). Nurmagomedov unified last summer when he submitted Dustin Poirier via rear-naked choke in a fight that also took place in Abu Dhabi.

The champ was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson — a sixth time attempting to get the two in the Octagon together — in May, but travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 global pandemic made it impossible for Nurmagomedov to make it to the event. In stepped Gaethje, who held out for his shot at a title fight and delivered in kind with a tremendous performance against Ferguson to claim the interim strap.