PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir Live Streaming Reddit FREE Online HD

Turkish Süper Lig champions Istanbul Basaksehir lost 2-0 away from home at RB Leipzig. In the domestic league, it has been two wins on the trot including a 5-1 drubbing of Antalyaspor in their last outing. Those have been Okan Buruk and co.’s only league wins thus far, though, and the current title-holders sit in 11th place after six games.

Last year’s Champions League finalists PSG were defeated by Manchester United in their opening Group H game. A late Marcus Rashford goal secured a 2-1 win for the Red Devils in that game. In Ligue 1, the Parisians currently sit six points clear at the top with six wins from eight games so far.

Basaksehir face Paris Saint-Germain at Basaksehir Fatih Terim on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Here’s all the info you need to watch this Champions League match.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League group stage game is being played at the Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 8:55pm local time today, October 28. That makes it a 5:55pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 1:55pm ET / 10:55am PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you’re looking to watch the match in Australia, it’s a 4:55am AEDT kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG. Get in on this deal now!

From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Istanbul Basaksehir and PSG is available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Kick-off for this game is at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

CBS All Access

You can watch the UEFA Champions League via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial.

From $5.99/month at CBS All Access

Fubo TV

If you don’t mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.

From $55 at Fubo

Live stream Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG in the UK

The Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 3 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you’re not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT’s Premier League football, Women’s Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

Live stream Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you’ll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG live in Australia

If you’re planning on watching Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG in Australia, then you’ll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 4:55am AEDT on Thursday morning.