Chelsea vs Krasnodar Live Stream Reddit FREE Online HD Channels

Krasnodar vs Chelsea FC, Champions League preview: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, time, h2h . Chelsea continue their Champions League campaign this evening with a trip to Russia to face FC Krasnodar.

Frank Lampard’s side opened their Group E account with a goalless home draw against Sevilla last week, with the Blues tightening up at the back after a few defensive lapses early on this season.

Chelsea continued that mean streak with another stalemate away to Manchester United at the weekend, but Lampard will be looking for more attacking output at Krasnodar.

Date, time and venue

Krasnodar vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 5:55pm BST kick-off today (Wednesday, October 28, 2020).

The match will be behind closed doors at Krasnodar Stadium with no fans due to be present due to government guidelines regarding coronavirus.

How to watch

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 5:15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Team news

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Werner

Subs: Caballero, Ziger, James, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Giroud, Abraham

Prediction: Krasnodar 0-1 Chelsea

Expect the Blues to keep things tight at the back while also adding a little more bite in attack, with a narrow win on the cards.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two sides have never met before in any official Uefa competition.

