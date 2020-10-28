Man Utd vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Game Reddit FREE Online

Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV, Lineups. Manchester United and RB Leipzig will meet in their second match of the Champions League group stage at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The clubs hold three points apiece in Group H after recording victories to open their campaigns. Manchester United is coming off a 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain on Oct. 20 while RB Leipzig edged out Istanbul Basaksehir, 2-0.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or CBS All Access.

Lineups:

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Fred, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Martial

RB Leipzig XI: Gulácsi; Konaté, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Henrichs, Olmo, Kampl, Forsberg, Angeliño; Poulsen, Nkunku.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford each recorded a goal in Manchester United’s victory against PSG. Meanwhile, Angeliño scored both goals in RB Leipzig’s group stage win.

Manchester United qualified for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League after finishing third in the Premier League last season. The club last competed in the Champions League in 2018-19, which saw the Red Devils fall to Barcelona in the quarterfinals. Manchester United has three Champions League titles with its most recent coming in 2008.

RB Leipzig is coming off a 2019-20 UEFA Champions League campaign that extended to the semifinals, where the club was eliminated in a 3-0 defeat to PSG. Leipzig is competing in its third Champions League this season.

Wednesday’s match marks the first time Manchester United and RB Leipzig will meet in European competition. The Red Devils have won one of their last four matches against German sides in European competition, while RB Leipzig has won both of its previous matches against English teams.

The group stage match will be held without fans due to England’s guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Wednesday to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage's Matchday 2.

Storylines

Man United: The goalless draw against Chelsea over the weekend didn’t tell us much, but it did show us that Edinson Cavani might be ready to start. He came off the bench and almost scored with his first touch and looked really good. As he bonds more and more with the team, the goals should start coming. It may be too much to ask for him to start here, but don’t be surprised if he does as the team looks to take control of the group.

RB Leipzig: Back-to-back very good performances from Leipzig has them riding high entering this game. The weekend win over Hertha Berlin allowed them to rest some of their players a bit as well. American Tyler Adams’ status is up in the air still after picking up an knee injury in training. Sources told CBS Sports that his exclusion from the game was more precautionary than anything.

Prediction

All square at the end as United need a late goal to rescue a point. Pick: Man United 2, Leipzig 2