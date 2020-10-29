CBS to watch Panthers vs Falcons Live stream Reddit

How are you NFL friends? Welcome to today’s NFL Week 8 Thursday Night Football to watch the great fight. Watch Panthers vs. Falcons: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday’s NFL game. For the second time this season, the Atlanta Falcons will take on the Carolina Panthers, only this time it’s on Primetime for Thursday Night Football. Here’s how to watch it live anywhere in the world.

This week the Falcons have a chance to get its second win of the season finally. After having a tough start and going 1-6 against some tough competition, the schedule isn’t about to get any easier. They’ll have to face a tough Panthers team, who already beat them up earlier in the season.

That said, after starting strong, the Panthers were struggling lately and lost two of its last three games. They’ll look to get things back on track against a Falcons team that has looked out of sorts at times throughout the 2020-21 season.

However, teams often play better the second time around, not to mention the Falcons have had some extremely close games the last few weeks where they couldn’t finish or just had bad luck.

It’ll be Matt Ryan vs Teddy Bridgewater, but we can’t forget about the all-star Christian McCaffrey, who might make his return this week. The Carolina Panthers coaching staff will leave that up to the medical department, and McCaffrey will likely be a game-time decision on Thursday.

No matter which team you love, here’s how to tune in and watch the Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers this week.

Who’s Playing

Atlanta @ Carolina

Current Records: Atlanta 1-6; Carolina 3-4

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons are set to square off in an NFC South matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Bank of America Stadium. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Carolina was close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 27-24 to the New Orleans Saints. A silver lining for the Panthers was the play of WR D.J. Moore, who caught four passes for two TDs and 93 yards. One of the game’s highlights was Teddy Bridgewater’s 33-yard yard toss to Moore, who took it another 41 yards straight into the end zone in the second quarter.

Speaking of close games: Atlanta lost 23-22 to the Detroit Lions. The losing side was boosted by RB Todd Gurley, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Gurley hadn’t helped his team much against the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Carolina going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.

Carolina is now 3-4 while Atlanta sits at 1-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up ten on the season. The Falcons have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $59.38

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 11 games against Carolina.