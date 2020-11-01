Vikings vs Packers Live Stream Reddit free NFL Game 2020 Week 8 Online HD Football

Vikings vs Packers Live Streams Reddit NFL Streams Game Day Week 8. The Minnesota Vikings meet up with Green Bay at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Green Bay Packers and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 25 of 2018.

The Green Bay Packers continue to lead the NFC North after defeating the Houston Texans last week to improve their record to 5-1 on the season. Aaron Rodgers has been outstanding for them and will look to dominate this secondary as he did in week one.

The wind factor could slow the Packers some on Sunday, but unless the offense makes a bunch of mistakes and the Vikings control the ball, it’s difficult seeing how Mike Zimmer’s bunch can escape Lambeau Field with a win.

Vikings vs Packers Game Preview

Match Schedules:

Competition: NFL Week 8

Competitor: Vikings vs Packers

Time: 2 PM ET

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2020

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Minnesota might have put up a few late yards and points, but Aaron Rodgers was phenomenal in the 43-34 win that wasn’t even that close. Since then, the two teams have essentially continued to play like they did in the opener. The Packers are 5-1 and look like one of the top contenders in the NFC, while the Vikings are 1-5 in what has been a disastrous season in Minnesota.

