Week 8: Saints vs Bears NFL Live Stream Reddit Free Online telecast

Saints vs Bears Live Stream Reddit American Football Today. The New Orleans Saints Face The Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver corps is in a bad way. Starting wideouts Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are sidelined another week. The Saints vs Bears live stream is the latest installment in a great, long-running rivalry.

New Orleans (4-2) is just a half game back of Tampa Bay in the race for the NFC South following a 27-24 win over Carolina in Week 7. Drew Brees led the 52nd game-winning drive of his career in that game, ranking second in NFL history only to Peyton Manning’s 54.

Live Stream: Saints vs Bears Online Here

The Bears had produced points on 18 of 19 red-zone drives in their first six games, but were blanked on their only two trips inside the Rams’ 20. Foles threw an interception from the 9 and was sacked on fourth-and-goal from the 4. The veteran quarterback was under constant pressure and needs better pass protection Sunday against the Saints.

Saints vs Bears Game Preview

The Saints’ defense showed some improvement at home last Sunday despite giving big chunk plays to the Panthers. The Bears, meanwhile, traveled to Los Angeles on Monday night but failed to bring their offense. Nick Foles and Co. managed to score just three points. They gained only 279 yards.

