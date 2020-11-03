MNF Game]!! Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants FREE Reddit Live Streaming

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11/2/2020): How to watch Monday Night Football, time, TV channel, free live stream. The New York Giants host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season at MetLife Stadium on Monday, November 2 (11/2/2020).

The Giants are dead last with a 1-6 record in the NFC East, the only NFL division where no team has a positive record so far this season. They came within a hair’s breadth of a much needed victory in Week 7 after a back and forth matchup with the Eagles, but lost 22-21 after Philadelphia posted 12 points in the 4th quarter.

The Buccaneers are enjoying a 1st place position on with a 5-2 record in the NFC South after handily defeating the Raiders 45-20 in Week 7. The are a strong favorite to win on Monday.

Here’s how to watch the game:

What: NFL Week 8 game

Who: Giants vs. Buccaneers

When: Monday, November 2, 2020

Where: MetLife Stadium

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

The Giants and Buccaneers will meet for the fourth year in a row and the fifth time in six seasons.

The last three games between the teams were decided by a total of six points. On Sept. 22, 2019, the Giants edged the Bucs in Raymond James Stadium, 32-31. Daniel Jones started his first game at quarterback and threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, including the seven-yard game-winner with 1:16 remaining in the game.

The previous game was Nov. 2018 in MetLife Stadium, the Giants held a 17-point third-quarter lead before holding on for a 38-35 victory.

Who’s Playing

Tampa Bay @ New York

Current Records: Tampa Bay 5-2; New York 1-6

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to MetLife Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday. They won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 12.5-point advantage in the spread.

Tampa Bay took their contest against the Las Vegas Raiders last week by a conclusive 45-20 score. QB Tom Brady continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for four TDs and 369 yards on 45 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants had victory within their grasp but couldn’t quite capture it last Thursday as the squad lost 22-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles. A silver lining for the Giants was the play of QB Daniel Jones, who passed for two TDs and 187 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 92 yards on the ground. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 134.40.

Tampa Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Tampa Bay’s victory lifted them to 5-2 while New York’s loss dropped them down to 1-6. Tampa Bay has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.71 points per game. We’ll see if New York can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

Odds

The Buccaneers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won three out of their last four games against Tampa Bay.