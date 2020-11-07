

Haney vs Gamboa HD Streaming Now!! Welcome to Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa boxing match live HD stream today. The Haney VS Gamboa boxing match will be a great fight, So my boxing friends join us to watch this boxing game. Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa: Fight date, start time, how to watch on DAZN. The WBC lightweight champion returns to action on DAZN on Saturday, Nov. 7. Tonight at 8 pm ET streaming live on DAZN, Devin Haney returns to defend the WBC lightweight title against Yuriorkis Gamboa in the main event from Hollywood, Florida, with a pair of heavyweight bouts and more prospects in action on the undercard.

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa Live

Click Here to Watch Haney vs Gamboa Full Fight Live Stream Free

Right now, the lightweight division is on fire with Teofimo Lopez Jr. and Gervonta Davis notching big wins in the last couple of weeks. Now, it’s time for another rising star in the 135-pound weight class to make a statement as Devin Haney puts the WBC title on the line against former unified featherweight titleholder Yuriorkis Gamboa on Saturday from the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida. Haney (24-0 15 KOs) steps back into the ring for the first time since November 2019 when he defeated Alfredo Santiago to defend his championship for the first time successfully on the Logan Paul-KSI undercard. Following the fight, Haney went on to have right shoulder surgery. Haney had targeted bouts with Adrien Broner and Gary Russell Jr., but Gamboa was the one willing to step up to the plate and challenge the 21-year-old. Haney knows Gamboa has been through the ringer with some of the best the sport has to offer. “Yuriokis Gamboa is a dangerous and experienced fighter,” Haney said. “He’s a former unified world champion, and he has been in the ring with some of the best. He hurt Terence Crawford with a big shot, so his power is not to be ignored. He beat Orlando Salido who beat Vasiliy Lomachenko. Less than a year ago he took Gervonta Davis into the 12th round, something no one has ever been able to do. Gamboa is a true warrior and I’m not taking him lightly. I’ve called out all the top names, and I finally got someone who will challenge me for my

title. I intend on making a statement in this fight. My hunger is on another level. It’s time to show the world who the best fighter in boxing is and that’s me!” Without question, Gamboa (30-3 18 KOs) is Haney’s toughest date to date. The Cuban is a 2004 Olympic gold medalist and faced pound-for-pound great Crawford and Davis. In the early part of his 12th-round TKO defeat to Davis, Gamboa suffered an Achilles tear and fought until the very end. After the fight, Gamboa underwent surgery to repair the injury. Gamboa is getting his third opportunity to become a two-weight world champion and knows this could be the final time he gets a crack at the gold. “I’m extremely thankful to God for allowing this fight to happen and for the miracle of healing my Achilles,” Gamboa said. “I’ve been dreaming and wishing of fighting for the WBC Green Belt ever since I was an amateur in Cuba. I’m ready and determined to win this title for my fans and to prove those who wrote me off as a washed-up fighter wrong. I came up short against Davis because of my Achilles in the second round, but I fought the rest of the fight on one foot, hurting him in the middle rounds. You are going to see a healthy Gamboa fight with both of my legs, fists and warrior heart of mine. With God’s blessings I will come out victorious Nov. 7.” Can Haney rise to the occasion and have a spectacular performance to keep himself in the conversation at lightweight? Will Gamboa be able to show he’s got more in the gas tank? Here’s a complete guide to the Haney vs. Gamboa fight card.

When is Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 Time: 8 p.m. ET The Haney vs. Gamboa card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Haney and Gamboa are expected to make their ring walks about 11 p.m. ET, but the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

Haney vs. Gamboa TV, live stream: How to watch

The Haney vs. Gamboa fight isn’t available via traditional pay-per-view or a linear TV channel. Boxing fans can instead sign up to watch the fight online with DAZN, the global sports live-streaming service. DAZN is available in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, Spain and Brazil, and is expanding to include more than 200 countries and territories in December. Haney vs Gamboa Live Stream Boxing Reddit FREE: Watch DAZN Fight DAZN can be streamed on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Apple iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, many smart TVs, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.

How much does the Haney vs. Gamboa fight cost?

New subscribers to DAZN can sign up for a monthly subscription or annual pass to watch the fight. Pricing options vary by region. In the U.S., the annual pass — which includes access to all of DAZN’s live events, as well as highlights, behind-the-scenes features and original shows — is $99.99. Those who prefer a monthly plan can sign up for $19.99.Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa: Live Stream Boxing Free Reddit । uk start time, fight card, dazn TV, odds – Programming Insider For current subscribers, the fight is already included as part of your plan. Breeders’ Cup 2020 Live FREE Stream Reddit: How to Watch Horse Racing Online, Horses, Odds, Post Time – Programming Insider

Where is the Haney vs. Gamboa fight?rd Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida.2020 AEW Full Gear Live Streaming Reddit Free: How to watch match card | start time, PPV tv channel This marks the first time Haney competes at the venue, while Gamboa fights for the second time at Hard Rock Live. In his first fight in the United States, in October 2007, Gamboa beat Adailton de Jesus via sixth-round TKO.AEW Full Gear 2020: Live Stream Wrestling Full Gear Event Free Reddit । match card, price, predictions, Start time – Programming Insider Devin Haney record and bio Name: Devin Haney Nationality: American Born: Nov. 17, 1998 Height: 5-8 Reach: 71 inches Total fights: 24 Record: 24-0 with 15 knockouts Yuriorkis Gamboa record and bio Name: Yuriorkis Gamboa Nationality: Cuban Born: Dec. 23, 1981 Height: 5-5 ½ Reach: 65 inches Total fights: 33 Record: 30-3 with 18 knockouts Breeders’ Cup 2020 Races: Live Stream Horse Racing Free Reddit । entries, contenders, odds, Post time – Programming Insider Haney vs. Gamboa fight card Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa for Haney’s WBC Lightweight title Filip Hrgovic vs. Rydell Booker; Heavyweight Zhilei Zhang vs. Devin Vargas; Heavyweight Reshat Mati vs. Marcos Mojica; Welterweight Raymond Ford vs. Rafael Reyes; Featherweight Darren Cunningham vs. Juan Gabriel Medina; Junior Featherweight Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Juan Jose Martinez 2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic Live Stream Horse Racing Reddit Free Online: How to watch, TV Channel, Start time, Races card The 21-year-old Haney is a big favorite against the 38-year-old Gamboa for pretty obvious reasons. He’s much younger, much fresher, naturally a bigger guy, and Gamboa is coming off of a major Achilles injury suffered last December. Haney did undergo shoulder surgery after his Nov. 2019 fight, too, but it’s anticipated he’ll be in the better shape for, again, the obvious reasons.