Seahawks vs Bills Live Stream ReddiT, LivE, StreaM, WatCH, NFL,RaDDiT, GamE

Buffalo Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks Results. The following is a list of all regular season and postseason games played between the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks. The two teams have met each other 13 times, with the Buffalo Bills winning 5 games and the Seattle Seahawks winning 8 games. Defenses. Our Seattle vs Buffalo totals pick observes that the Seahawks are averaging 34.2 PPG while the Bills have been averaging 24.8 PPG. At the same time, the Seattle D is allowing 28.4 PPG, while the Bills are giving up 24.9 PPG.

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Seattle Seahawks made out in last year’s draft when phenom wide receiver D.K. Metcalf fell to them with the last pick in the second round.

Metcalf, who’s erupted in his second season – he leads the league in touchdowns through the first half of the year – ran an astounding 4.33 40-yard dash. But questions about his limited route tree and poor performances in other combine drills resulted in the majority of the league pass on him.

That list of teams includes the Buffalo Bills, who traded up to get Cody Ford instead of taking Metcalf. Instead of adding a receiver through the draft in 2019 or in 2020, Buffalo traded their first-round pick this year to acquire Stefon Diggs, who’s immediately become the vocal point of the Bills offense. He leads the NFL with 79 targets, ranks third with 54 catches and second with 695 receiving yards. He’s on pace to break multiple franchise records if his stats hold up and he’s scored three touchdowns so far.

Both Diggs and Metcalf will have the full attention of both opposing defenses on Sunday when the Bills (6-2) host the Seahawks (6-1) at 1 p.m. inside Bills stadium.John Breech writes: “Although the Seahawks haven’t been running the ball as often as they usually do because they’ve been letting Russ cook, don’t be fooled, this team can still run when they want to. The Seahawks are averaging five yards per carry this year, which is tied for the fifth-highest number in the NFL. Basically, I think the Seahawks are going to run up and down the field on Buffalo — both figuratively and literally — and the only reason this won’t be a blowout is because the Seahawks defense is terrible, which means the Bills should be able to keep things close. Buffalo Bills’ trends under head coach Sean McDermott

The Bills have been home dogs 12 times since 2017, but unfortunately, they have only three wins to show for it. Those wins came during the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the team so far winless last year and this season as home dogs. Slightly better, the team is 4-7-1 in covering the spread.

Last season’s finale against the New York Jets was the smallest spread at +1.5 which they failed to cover. The Patriots in 2018 saw the biggest spread of +13 which also failed to cover.

Cashing the over also has a losing record at 5-7. This season’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs was the only time it was above 50 with the game unable to reach its total. In fact, the last 4 games have all failed to cash the over.

The Bills as underdogs in general are 15-14-3 in covering the spread with only 10 overs cashing since 2017.

Seattle Seahawks’ trends with Russell Wilson

Since 2012 with Russell Wilson under center the Seahawks have been road favorites 39 times while winning 25 of those. Covering the spread however, is only 18-18-3. Sunday’s spread of -3 has occurred three other times with no success as they are 0-2-1 covering that spread. Should the spread drop below a field goal before kickoff then history shows the ‘hawks are 4-4 in covering a spread under three points.

The overs in those 39 games is much worse at 16-23. Earlier this season against the Miami Dolphins the over was also at 55 which did not cash in a 31-23 win. Also this season’s game against the Arizona Cardinals the total was at 55.5 which did cash with 71 total points.