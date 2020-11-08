Bears vs Titans Live Stream ReddiT, LivE, StreaM, WatCH, NFL,RaDDiT, GamE

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans Results. The following is a list of all regular season and postseason games played between the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans. The two teams have met each other 12 times, with the Chicago Bears winning 6 games and the Tennessee Titans winning 6 …

The Bears enter this game on their own two-game skid, as they’ve dropped contests to the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints the past two weeks.This is about as close to a must-win game for both teams as you can get at this point in the season. The Bears are looking to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers, who sit in first place in the NFC North and have already notched a victory in Week 9.

Meanwhile, the Titans are holding a slim lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South thanks to a tie-breaker, but a Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win will send the former to second place.

Let’s take a look at some of the most interesting storylines for this Week 9 tilt.How the Titans can snap their losing streak.

Someone, please, take me back to the good ole days.

The days when the Tennessee Titans were one of the NFL’s best teams. And not only that, they were one of the NFL’s most exciting teams. Sure, maybe their defense wasn’t quite as good as it was in 2019, and sure, maybe a few bad teams came down to some last-second, heart attack inducing field goals or overtime touchdowns.

But it didn’t really matter. The Tennessee Titans were 5-0. They had hammered the teams they were supposed to lose to, edged out close wins against the teams they were supposed to beat, and all the while raced out to the team’s best start to a season by a mile in over a decade. With an offense being played at it’s highest level masking the inefficiencies of the team, things were good in Tennessee.

Until, of course, they weren’t.

A Week 7 loss to the still undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers wasn’t the end of the road for the Titans, but it may have opened the floodgates for trouble in the future. Or at the very least, it might have exposed the Titans’ weaknesses to a point where they become too hard to cover up. Take the blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals the following week. In a game that a team which fancies itself a Super Bowl contender should handle without question, they were embarrassed in all three phases.

And now, the Tennessee Titans are 5-2. Rather than being the top seed in the AFC like they were a matter of weeks ago, they’re down to fourth. Rather than leading the AFC South by a couple of games, they are now tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the division lead. Worst of all, the Titans now have to take that backward momentum into a meeting with the 5-3 Chicago Bears.

Chicago won’t be the best team that the Titans face over the remaining season, but if last week proved anything, it’s that they don’t need to be. The Titans have clear deficiencies that the Bears are more than capable of exploiting.