Ravens vs Colts Live Stream ReddiT, LivE, StreaM, WatCH, NFL,RaDDiT, GamE

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) and Baltimore Ravens (5-2) are prepared to have a battle at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for a Week 9 matchup.Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts Results. The following is a list of all regular season and postseason games played between the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts. The two teams have met each other 15 times (including 3 postseason games), with the Baltimore Ravens winning 5 games and the Indianapolis Colts winning 10 games. …

The start of the toughest stretch for the Indianapolis Colts starts this Sunday when the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens come to Indianapolis in a matchup that will go a long way for playoff seeding.

The Ravens are fresh off a massive 28-24 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. When they travel to Indianapolis they will be without some key contributors, starting RB Mark Ingram, All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley, and star CB Marlon Humphrey.

For the Colts, they come into this matchup after a rather impressive road victory over the Detroit Lions. An efficient day by Philip Rivers, two TDs by Nyheim Hines, and a defensive TD pushed Indianapolis over Detroit 41-21.

If the Colts can contain Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore potent run attack, first in the NFL, that will force the Ravens to throw, which is what Pittsburgh did to them last week. In a close matchup like this, turnovers will be key. Rivers has only one turnover in the last two games, if Indianapolis can get another efficient, turnover-free, day by Rivers that will help.

RAVENS

Out: None

Doubtful: RB Mark Ingram (ankle), WR Chris Moore (thigh)

Questionable: CB Jimmy Smith (back), WR Devin Duvernay (thigh)

COLTS

Out: WR Ashton Dulin (knee)

Doubtful: WR T.Y. Hilton (groin)

Questionable: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), WR Marcus Johnson (knee)

The Ravens have experience playing without Ingram and Moore. While Ingram, a Pro Bowler, sat out last week, the Ravens leaned on running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to roll up 265 rushing yards as a team. Moore has appeared in just one game this season and played exclusively on special teams.

Smith’s appearance on the injury report generates the most concern for the Ravens. The veteran cornerback did not practice Friday, and his potential absence Sunday would deliver a significant blow to Baltimore at a thin position.

Three Ravens cornerbacks are on injured reserve, and All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for the coronavirus last week. Other than Smith, Baltimore has just two corners on its roster: Marcus Peters and undrafted rookie Khalil Dorsey, who has played four defensive snaps this season. Nate Hairston and Terrell Bonds are cornerbacks on the practice squad.

Duvernay, a rookie, landed on the injury report for the first time Friday. He’s seen an increase in playing time in recent weeks and also handles kick return duties for Baltimore.

The Colts’ injuries leave quarterback Philip Rivers with a depleted array of pass catchers. Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowl receiver, is the most prominent name on the team’s injury..