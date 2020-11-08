Panthers vs Chiefs Live Stream ReddiT, LivE, StreaM, WatCH, NFL,RaDDiT, GamE

Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line. Kansas City 30, Carolina 17 Bet on Kansas City vs Carolina with BetMGM Carolina -10, o/u: 51.5 ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5. Must See Rating: 3. 5: Getting to take a break from politics 1: Going back to dumb sports takes season and postseason games played between the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams have met each other 6 times, with the Carolina Panthers winning 2 games and the Kansas City Chiefs winning 4 games.Week 9 features an interesting matchup between two solid offensive teams, in the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Currently, the Chiefs are the heavy home favorites. Get a risk-free bet up to $500 at FanDuel Sportsbook >> Panthers vs. Chiefs Odds and Info All odds taken from FanDuel Sportsbook. Opening Lines: KC -10.0, O/U [

Matchup to Watch: Panthers wide receivers vs. Chiefs cornerbacks

The Panthers’ key offensive sparkplugs this season have been a couple names that many Chiefs fans know about, wide receivers Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore. Anderson is a player some fans wanted to be a Chief, and for good reason. In 2017-19, as a member of the Jets, Anderson had at least 750 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in each season. This season, he has just one touchdown, but he has 689 receiving yards, the third-most in the NFL. His current trajectory of 1,378 receiving yards would smash his previous career-high of 941.

Moore is also in the top 10 for receiving yards among wide receivers, currently standing in eighth with 622. On top of that, Moore has three receiving touchdowns, which leads the team. Both of these two can be a handful for the Chiefs’ secondary, though said secondary is much better now than in previous seasons, ranking second in passing EPA allowed per play with -0.071.

Key to the Game: Will the Panthers defense play their best football?

The Panthers defense has not had a fun season, having the 23rd-ranked rush EPA allowed per play and the 22nd ranked pass EPA allowed per play. The one player to stand out most has been 2019 first-round pick Brian Burns, with 25 pressures (next-best is 12) and three sacks (tied for the team-best). Burns has a 90.6 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF), which ranks first among edge defenders and third among all defensive linemen, trailing Aaron Donald and Chris Jones. Burns has been nothing short of spectacular and he will be a player to watch in this one. However, as shown earlier, they need others to help pick up the slack alongside him. Who will do it? Rookie first-round pick Derrick Brown? Rookie second-round pick Jeremy Chinn? The typically-great Tre Boston? They’ll need some if not all of these players to help out Burns on Sunday if they want a shot.The Carolina Panthers head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in this Week 9 matchup. The Panthers are coming off of three straight losses but have had nine full days to prepare for the reigning champs. The Chiefs enter the matchup 7-1 and look to be as complete of a team as they were last season. Maybe even a little bit better. Not many experts are giving Carolina a chance in this game which is displayed in the double-digit underdog spread. If the Panthers pull off the upset they are going to have to play a near-flawless game on both sides of the ball.

Here are our three keys to the game for the Panthers’ offense:

Stick with the running game

This game could very easily start with the Chiefs taking a 10-14 point lead before the Panthers establish a scoring drive. Kansas City can score quickly. Even if Carolina gets behind early they must be willing to stick with the rushing attack. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is likely back after missing the last six games with an ankle injury. He and backup Mike Davis are assumed to make up quite the duo so the Panthers need to keep feeding the two backs. Sticking with the run will do two things. One, it will help the offense stay ahead of the chains and alleviate some of the pressure off of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Two, it will run the clock and keep the ball away from the Chiefs’ high-powered offense. Both are major keys to pull off the upset.