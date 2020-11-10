Its Monday Night Week 9: New England Patriots vs New York Jets Live NFL Reddit Streams | How to Watch Free Monday Night Football Tonight stream team will NFL fans! if you are looking to know about The Monday Night Football live stream how to watch then you have landed the right place to watch and enjoy the Football matches between New England Patriots vs New York Jets Live Online Stream. Let’s see when and where the game to be played ad how can you watch

Brownson became the first woman hired as a full-time NCAA Division I coach at Dartmouth ahead of the 2018 season, preceding King as their quality control coach. Brownson was hired as Cleveland's chief of staff this past January after holding internships with the Buffalo Bills as a coach and the New York Jets as a scout. Her coaching career started at her high school alma mater as an assistant coach for Mount Vernon and she also gained experience on the gridiron in the Women's Football Alliance where Brownson was a four-time All-American for the D.C. Divas from 2010-2017. Brownson also earned a Bachelor's degree in Sports Management at George Mason University.

The New England Patriots (2-5) visit the winless New York Jets (0-8) for the Week 9 Monday Night Football game at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the early betting odds and lines at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Patriots dropped their fourth game in a row, falling at the Buffalo Bills 24-21 Sunday. QB Cam Newton was 15-for-25 passing for 174 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, while he ran for 54 yards and a score on nine carries. His red-zone fumble – recovered by the Bills at the 13-yard line with 31 seconds left and the Pats trailing by three – sealed New England’s fate. The Pats covered as 4-point underdogs, and the game finished Over the line of 41. New England is 3-4 against the spread (ATS) and 3-4 vs. the Over/Under (O/U).

The Jets remain the NFL’s only winless team after a 35-9 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. The Jets failed to cover the 19.5-point line and the game finished Under the projected total of 49 points. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes threw 5 TDs (and 416 yards) for the Chiefs, while the Jets managed just three first-half field goals. New York finished with 221 total yards and QB Sam Darnold completed 18 of 30 passes for 133 yards with no TDs and no picks. The Jets are 0-8 for the first time since 1996 and have just one TD in their last three games. They are 5-3 ATS and 3-5 vs. the O/U.

Patriots at Jets betting odds, spread and line

Odds via BetMGM; last updated Monday at 6:40 a.m. ET.

Money line: Patriots -334 (bet $334 to win $100) / Jets +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | Bet now

Against the spread: Patriots -7, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) / Jets +7, -106 (bet $106 to win $100) | Bet now

Total: 41.5, Over -106 (bet $106 to win $100) / Under -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Bet now

New to NFL betting?

At -334 odds, the Patriots have an implied win probability of 76.96% or 50/167 fractional odds. The Patriots must win by 8 or more points for a New England -7 (-115) ATS ticket to cash. A 7-point victory is a push, and you get your money back.