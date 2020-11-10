Cold Pressed Juices Market Forecast to 2027 – Hain BluePrint, Pressed Juicery, Organic Avenue, Evulution Fresh, Evergreen Juices, JustPressed

Cold pressed juice is the technique of extraction of juice with a hydraulic press system from fresh fruits and vegetables, under some cooling temperature in oppose to other traditional approaches such as single auger, and centrifugal. Cold pressed juice in its raw form only has a shelf-life of three to four days, after that microbes starts to spoil juice and it causes major food safety risks, particularly for small children and pregnant women. To overcome from this delinquent, cold-pressed juices market continously evolving.

Growing demand for juices made up of fruits such as Acai, Apple, Pomegranate, Blueberry, Maqui Berry, Black Currant, Cranberry, Baobab and Goji which are rich in taste are fueling the growth in the vegetables and mixed fruits segment of the global cold pressed juice market. Rising health awareness among consumers is progressively causing a shift towards safer, healthy, convenient and refreshing beverages that are caffeine free and calorie is another major factor driving the growth of the cold pressed juice market.

The Global Cold Pressed Juices Market report provides information by Key Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast.

The List of Companies

1. Hain BluePrint, Inc.

2. Pressed Juicery

3. Organic Avenue

4. Evulution Fresh

5. Evergreen Juices Inc.

6. JustPressed

7. Organic Press Juices

8. PepsiCo Inc.

9. Suja Life

10. Liquiteria

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Cold Pressed Juices Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Cold Pressed Juices Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Cold Pressed Juices Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Impact of COVID-19 to the Cold Pressed Juices Report

This coronavirus outbreak has led various industry players to change business strategies and innovate their products. Moreover, it has created lucrative opportunities and few fallbacks that have revamped the overall industry. This report has integrated the data influenced by the COVID-19 effect and provided granular analysis on what market segments would play a crucial role in the growth of the Cold Pressed Juices market. It also includes insights into the successful strategies implemented by the leading players to stay ahead in the competition.

The market research team has been closely monitoring the market since 2015 and has covered the wide spectrum of the market to provide insightful data for the forecast period 2020-2027. The insight partners have provided crucial data in a graphical representation with the help of tables, bar graphs, pie charts, histograms, and info graphics. To give a detailed analysis of the market, the market segments have been fragmented into sub-segments. The segments drivers, challenges, and restraints are also considered which is vital for the market growth. Besides this, it also covers the impacts of government regulation policies and regulations on the market.

