Commercial Avionics Market: Technological Advancement & Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2026

Top key players covered in Commercial Avionics market research report:
- Panasonic Avionics Corporation
- Honeywell Aerospace
- Universal Avionics System Corporation
- United Technologies Corporation
- General Electronics
- L-3 Communications
- Rockwell Collins
- Diehl Aerospace
- Astronautics Corporation of America
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Commercial Avionics market segmentation based on the product Type and Applications, with sales, market share and growth rate.
Based on Product Type:
- Very Large Aircraft
- Wide Body Aircraft
- Narrow Aircraft
- Rotary Wing Aircraft
Break down of Commercial Avionics Applications:
- Integrated Modular Avionics
- Avionics Full Duplex Switched Ethernet
- Cockpit Systems
- Cabin Systems
- Flight Control & Emergency
- Navigation
- Surveillance
- Electrical Systems
- Communication Systems
- Central Maintenance Systems
Commercial Avionics market breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions.
- North America (US and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Impact of COVID-19 on Commercial Avionics Market
The report also contains the effect of the ongoing worldwide pandemic, i.e., COVID-19, on the Commercial Avionics Market and what the future holds for it. It offers an analysis of the impacts of the epidemic on the international market. The epidemic has immediately interrupted the requirement and supply series. The Commercial Avionics Market report also assesses the economic effect on firms and monetary markets.
