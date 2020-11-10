Infrared Dryer Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Equipos Lagos, Bühler, GoGaS Goch, Sagola

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Infrared Dryer market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Infrared Dryer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Infrared Dryer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Infrared Dryer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Infrared Dryer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Infrared Dryer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Infrared Dryer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Infrared Dryer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Infrared Dryer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Infrared Dryer Market Research Report: Equipos Lagos, Bühler, GoGaS Goch, Sagola, IRT Prozesswärmetechnik, Harmo Co., Ltd., Zirbus technology, Pyradia, Dynachem, WINON INDUSTRIAL
Types: Portable Type
Stationary Type
Applications: Textile Industry
Chemical Industry
Other
The Infrared Dryer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Infrared Dryer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Infrared Dryer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Infrared Dryer market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Infrared Dryer industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Infrared Dryer market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Infrared Dryer market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infrared Dryer market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Infrared Dryer Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Infrared Dryer Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Infrared Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Portable Type
1.4.3 Stationary Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Infrared Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Textile Industry
1.5.3 Chemical Industry
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Infrared Dryer Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Infrared Dryer Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Infrared Dryer Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Infrared Dryer, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Infrared Dryer Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Infrared Dryer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Infrared Dryer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Infrared Dryer Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Infrared Dryer Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Infrared Dryer Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Infrared Dryer Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Infrared Dryer Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Infrared Dryer Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Infrared Dryer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Infrared Dryer Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Infrared Dryer Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Infrared Dryer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Infrared Dryer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infrared Dryer Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Infrared Dryer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Infrared Dryer Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Infrared Dryer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Infrared Dryer Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Infrared Dryer Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Infrared Dryer Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Infrared Dryer Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Infrared Dryer Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Infrared Dryer Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Infrared Dryer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Infrared Dryer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Infrared Dryer Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Infrared Dryer Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Infrared Dryer Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Infrared Dryer Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Infrared Dryer Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Infrared Dryer Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Infrared Dryer Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Infrared Dryer Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Infrared Dryer Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Infrared Dryer Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Infrared Dryer Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Infrared Dryer Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Infrared Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Infrared Dryer Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Infrared Dryer Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Infrared Dryer Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Infrared Dryer Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Infrared Dryer Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Infrared Dryer Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Infrared Dryer Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Infrared Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Infrared Dryer Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Infrared Dryer Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Infrared Dryer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Infrared Dryer Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Infrared Dryer Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Infrared Dryer Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Infrared Dryer Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Infrared Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Infrared Dryer Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Infrared Dryer Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Infrared Dryer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Infrared Dryer Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Infrared Dryer Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Infrared Dryer Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Infrared Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Infrared Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Infrared Dryer Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Infrared Dryer Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Infrared Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Infrared Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Infrared Dryer Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Infrared Dryer Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Dryer Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Dryer Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Infrared Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Infrared Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Infrared Dryer Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Infrared Dryer Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Dryer Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Dryer Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Equipos Lagos
12.1.1 Equipos Lagos Corporation Information
12.1.2 Equipos Lagos Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Equipos Lagos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Equipos Lagos Infrared Dryer Products Offered
12.1.5 Equipos Lagos Recent Development
12.2 Bühler
12.2.1 Bühler Corporation Information
12.2.2 Bühler Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Bühler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Bühler Infrared Dryer Products Offered
12.2.5 Bühler Recent Development
12.3 GoGaS Goch
12.3.1 GoGaS Goch Corporation Information
12.3.2 GoGaS Goch Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 GoGaS Goch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 GoGaS Goch Infrared Dryer Products Offered
12.3.5 GoGaS Goch Recent Development
12.4 Sagola
12.4.1 Sagola Corporation Information
12.4.2 Sagola Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Sagola Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Sagola Infrared Dryer Products Offered
12.4.5 Sagola Recent Development
12.5 IRT Prozesswärmetechnik
12.5.1 IRT Prozesswärmetechnik Corporation Information
12.5.2 IRT Prozesswärmetechnik Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IRT Prozesswärmetechnik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 IRT Prozesswärmetechnik Infrared Dryer Products Offered
12.5.5 IRT Prozesswärmetechnik Recent Development
12.6 Harmo Co., Ltd.
12.6.1 Harmo Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.6.2 Harmo Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Harmo Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Harmo Co., Ltd. Infrared Dryer Products Offered
12.6.5 Harmo Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.7 Zirbus technology
12.7.1 Zirbus technology Corporation Information
12.7.2 Zirbus technology Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Zirbus technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Zirbus technology Infrared Dryer Products Offered
12.7.5 Zirbus technology Recent Development
12.8 Pyradia
12.8.1 Pyradia Corporation Information
12.8.2 Pyradia Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Pyradia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Pyradia Infrared Dryer Products Offered
12.8.5 Pyradia Recent Development
12.9 Dynachem
12.9.1 Dynachem Corporation Information
12.9.2 Dynachem Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Dynachem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Dynachem Infrared Dryer Products Offered
12.9.5 Dynachem Recent Development
12.10 WINON INDUSTRIAL
12.10.1 WINON INDUSTRIAL Corporation Information
12.10.2 WINON INDUSTRIAL Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 WINON INDUSTRIAL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 WINON INDUSTRIAL Infrared Dryer Products Offered
12.10.5 WINON INDUSTRIAL Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Infrared Dryer Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Infrared Dryer Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
