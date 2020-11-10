Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Invertek Drives, NovaTorque, Emerson Industrial, Eaton

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Research Report: Invertek Drives, NovaTorque, Emerson Industrial, Eaton, Yaskawa America, Omron, Siemens

Types: Eddy Current Drives

DC Drives

AC Drives



Applications: Industrial Applications

Process Applications

Elevator Applications



The Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Eddy Current Drives

1.4.3 DC Drives

1.4.4 AC Drives

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial Applications

1.5.3 Process Applications

1.5.4 Elevator Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Invertek Drives

12.1.1 Invertek Drives Corporation Information

12.1.2 Invertek Drives Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Invertek Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Invertek Drives Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

12.1.5 Invertek Drives Recent Development

12.2 NovaTorque

12.2.1 NovaTorque Corporation Information

12.2.2 NovaTorque Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 NovaTorque Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 NovaTorque Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

12.2.5 NovaTorque Recent Development

12.3 Emerson Industrial

12.3.1 Emerson Industrial Corporation Information

12.3.2 Emerson Industrial Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Emerson Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Emerson Industrial Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

12.3.5 Emerson Industrial Recent Development

12.4 Eaton

12.4.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Eaton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Eaton Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

12.4.5 Eaton Recent Development

12.5 Yaskawa America

12.5.1 Yaskawa America Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yaskawa America Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Yaskawa America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Yaskawa America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

12.5.5 Yaskawa America Recent Development

12.6 Omron

12.6.1 Omron Corporation Information

12.6.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Omron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Omron Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

12.6.5 Omron Recent Development

12.7 Siemens

12.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.7.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Siemens Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

12.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

