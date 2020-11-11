The Natural Language Processing Market Research Report helps out market players to improve their business plans and ensure long-term success. The extensive research study provides in-depth information on Global Innovations, New Business Techniques, SWOT Analysis with Key Players, Capital Investment, Technology Innovation, and Future Trends Outlook.

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Natural Language Processing market is segmented into:

Rule-Based

Statistical

Hybrid

Based on Application Natural Language Processing market is segmented into:

Web Search

Language Translation

Customer Service. The major players profiled in this report include:

Apple

Dolbey Systems

Google

Microsof

Verint

3M

IBM

NetBase Solutions

SAS

HP