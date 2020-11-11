The report titled “Cell-based Assay Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Cell-based Assay market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cell-based Assay industry. Growth of the overall Cell-based Assay market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Cell-based Assay Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cell-based Assay industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cell-based Assay market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Perkin Elmer

Sigma-Aldrich

Life Technologies ( a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Agilent Technologies

Attana

BioTek Instruments

BioVision

BMG LABTECH

Cayman Chemical

Cisbio Bioassays

Corning

DiscoveRx

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

ProQinase

XENOMETRIX

Molecular Devices

Pall Corporation

Promega Corporation. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Cell-based Assay market is segmented into

Consumable

Instrument

Service and Software

Based on Application Cell-based Assay market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations